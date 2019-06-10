Mild traumatic brain injuries can result in long-term cognitive issues. According to research in mice, a new, low-intensity form of magnetic stimulation could be the first effective treatment for these injuries.

Share on Pinterest Current research points to a possible new therapy for brain injury.

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) can be mild or severe, but each case signals a disruption in the usual functioning of the brain.

Doctors tend to refer to less serious TBIs as concussions. These events are more common, resulting from the likes of car accidents, falls, and sports injuries.

Symptoms range from headaches, dizziness, and nausea to problems with cognitive and sleeping functions.

Most people completely recover from a concussion in a short period of time, but some may experience lasting effects — especially if they have had a mild TBI before. Multiple concussions can lead to memory problems and issues with concentration and balance.

Concussions can be particularly problematic for young people, whose brains have not yet fully developed. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, more than 800,000 children received treatment in U.S. emergency departments for some form of TBI in 2014.

“[TBI] is a clinical condition that poses significant challenges to patients, families, and health professionals,” notes Dr. Yanbo Zhang, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, in Canada.

“Patients can suffer long-lasting cognitive impairments [and] emotional and behavioral changes. Currently, we do not have effective treatment to improve the cognitive impairment,” he explains.