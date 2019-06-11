Millions of people die prematurely each year due to noncommunicable diseases, some of the most common of which are cardiovascular diseases. New research from Harvard suggests that three tried and tested interventions could prevent many of those deaths if implemented through global policies.

Share on Pinterest Three global interventions could prevent millions of deaths over the next couple of decades.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million deaths worldwide each year are due to cardiovascular disease, accounting for an estimated 31% of yearly global deaths.

The WHO note that heart attacks and strokes account for about 85% of these deaths.

In a new study, researchers from the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, have pinpointed three well-known, verified interventions that have the potential to prevent a significant number of such premature deaths at a global level.

More specifically, the Harvard T. H. Chan investigators estimate that the three public health interventions combined could help extend the lives of 94 million people over 25 years, from 2015 through to 2040.

However, the team notes that for this very achievable goal to become a reality, policymakers across the world have to commit to implementing the recommended measures.

“Focusing our resources on the combination of these three interventions can have a huge potential impact on cardiovascular health through 2040,” argues the study’s lead author Goodarz Danaei, who is an associate professor of global health at Harvard T. H. Chan.

Danaei and colleagues explain their findings in an open-access study paper that appears in the journal Circulation.