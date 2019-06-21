Brazilian scientists conducted a study on mice and found that strength training can reduce liver fat and improve blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. Share on Pinterest Strength training could help people with diabetes, the findings of a new mouse study suggest. Insulin is a hormone that the pancreas produces to regulate blood sugar levels. When the body does not produce enough insulin or cannot use it, diabetes occurs. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that diabetes caused 1.6 million deaths in 2016 and that high blood sugar levels played a role in 2.2 million deaths in 2012. In many cases, people can avoid diabetes by following a healthful diet and exercising. To develop new drugs that reproduce some of the benefits of physical activity, a team of scientists in Brazil analyzed the effects of strength training on the livers of mice. The new study, by researchers at the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in São Paulo State, Brazil, found that strength weight training can reduce liver fat and improve blood sugar levels in people with obesity and those with diabetes. The results of the research appear in the Journal of Endocrinology. The liver plays a key role in blood sugar management and the development of diabetes. This organ produces, stores, and controls blood sugar levels. If the body produces too much fat, it can build up in the liver and lead to inflammation and liver failure. Overweight people are at high risk of developing both liver disease and diabetes. “The liver should produce glucose only under fasting conditions, but if insulin signaling in tissue is impaired, the liver releases glucose into the bloodstream even after ingestion of carbohydrate, when insulin levels are high, and this raises the level of blood sugar,” explains Leandro Pereira de Moura, author of the study and professor at UNICAMP’s School of Applied Sciences.

Studying the effects of training on mice The researchers divided the mice into three groups: The first group followed a standard diet and remained sedentary.

The second group followed a diet high in fat for 14 weeks but remained sedentary.

The third group followed the same diet as the second group for the same amount of time but underwent strength training for 2 weeks. This training consisted of climbing stairs 20 times every day at 90-second intervals with a weight on the tail. At the end of the study, the findings showed that even though the mice that exercised were still obese, their blood sugar levels improved significantly, while the mice in the sedentary obese group still had diabetes. The exercise protocol only lasted for 15 days because the researchers wanted to demonstrate that the benefits had a direct association with strength training and not with other factors. “Before we began the experiment, we conducted tests to determine the maximum load each animal could bear. We used a weight corresponding to 70% of this limit in the exercise sessions.” “Our group had previously shown overtraining can contribute significantly to the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Excessively strenuous exercise can do more harm than good,” Prof. Moura adds.