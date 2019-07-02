A Rife machine produces low energy electromagnetic waves that are similar to radio waves. Proponents claim that using the device on the body can cure cancer and treat other conditions, such as HIV.

There is no evidence that Rife machines have any effect on cancer or can cure HIV. Some newer studies suggest that other types of electromagnetic waves may affect tumor growth. However, these frequencies are different from those the Rife machine produces.

In this article, we discuss what Rife machines are and whether there is any evidence that they can treat cancer. We also cover side effects and risks and considerations.

What is a Rife machine?



A Rife machine passes electromagnetic frequency through the body.

American scientist Royal Raymond Rife invented the Rife machine during the 1920s and 1930s. The machine he developed produces very low energy electromagnetic waves that are similar to radio waves and undetectable to the human ear.

A typical Rife machine includes a controller box and two electrical pads, which a person either attaches to their hands or feet. The device passes electromagnetic frequency through them and into the body.

Proponents of the Rife machine believe that people can treat diseases, such as cancer, by using this device for a few minutes each day multiple times a week.

Other names for Rife machines include Rife frequency generators and Rife ray machines. Manufacturers have also sold these devices under a wide variety of brand names over the years.

What are its claims to curing cancer?

Rife based much of his ideas on the work Dr. Albert Abrams, another scientist who invented similar machines. Abrams claimed that diseases gave off a specific electromagnetic frequency, a theory that he named "radionics."

Rife invented several optical microscopes, which he believed could visualize the auras of living microbes, including viruses that no other microscopes at the time could detect. Rife also claimed that he could use the color of the auras to calculate the electromagnetic frequency of these microbes.

Rife theorized that these microbes were responsible for cancer and lived inside of the tumor cells. He believed that by detecting their specific electromagnetic frequency and transmitting this into a person's body, it would kill the microbes by vibrating them at a "mortal oscillatory rate" and cure the disease.

What does the evidence say?

According to a 2013 review, no scientific evidence shows that the Rife machine or other similar devices can treat cancer. The American Medical Association condemned Rife's experiments at the time, and independent researchers were unable to replicate the claims he made in his work.

More recent research does suggest that electromagnetic frequency may have a place in cancer treatment. However, these frequencies are different from those the Rife machine emits.

For instance, a 2012 study published in the British Journal of Cancer found that specific electromagnetic frequencies prevented some cancerous cells from growing without affecting normal cells. The researchers carried out these experiments in test tubes, which is not the same as studies in animals or humans.

In a 2016 review, the authors looked at studies into the use of electromagnetic frequency for treating cancer. They noted that in some animal studies, specific frequencies blocked new cancer cells from forming and inhibited tumor growth.

The authors of the review also suggested that specific frequencies may modulate the immune system and boost its natural ability to fight off cancerous cells.

While the authors only found two human studies into the use of this technology, they concluded that these studies suggest that electromagnetic frequency therapy is safe, and results are promising. However, scientists need to carry out further research to support these findings.

It is important to note that none of these studies used the Rife machine or the same electromagnetic frequencies that it emits.

Side effects

While there is no evidence that using a Rife machine can treat cancer, there is also minimal risk of side effects.

However, Rife machines can vary considerably in quality and design. Some people have reported experiencing electrical shocks when using a Rife machine. Others have developed rashes or skin irritation from the electrical pads, particularly if they use glue.

Risks and considerations



A person should seek advice from their doctor about alternative cancer treatments.

Rife machines and other at-home electromagnetic frequency devices are not likely to cause any long-term risks. The electromagnetic frequency they emit is very weak, sometimes too weak to even penetrate the skin.

However, people must consider the quality of the machine. There is no standard or regulation for Rife machines, and virtually anyone can make one. This means that the quality and construction of these machines can vary considerably.

Low-quality machines may put a person at risk for electrical shocks and burns, or the device may not be electrically safe.

The most significant risk of using a Rife machine is if a person delays standard cancer treatments. There is no evidence that Rife machines can treat cancer or any other disease.

Early treatment of most types of cancer can significantly improve a person's outlook. Delaying medical treatment can lead to the cancer spreading to other parts of the body, making it more challenging to for doctors to treat.

Summary

A Rife machine is a device that delivers a low energy electromagnetic frequency into the body, usually through the hands or feet. Proponents claim that the device can cure cancer and other conditions, such as HIV.

However, there is no scientific evidence that Rife machines can treat any disease, including cancer. The quality and construction of these devices can also vary considerably, and low-quality machines may be unsafe.

Delaying medical treatment of cancer can also increase the risk of the cancer spreading to other parts of the body and becoming more difficult to treat.

People who are interested in alternative treatment methods for cancer should speak with their doctor first to discuss their options.