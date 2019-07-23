Elevated liver enzymes may be a sign that a person's liver is not working properly. Damaged or inflamed liver cells release enzymes into the bloodstream, which a blood test will detect.

Doctors test people for elevated liver enzymes if they have symptoms of conditions that typically cause liver damage.

In this article, learn about the causes of elevated liver enzymes, as well as the symptoms and treatment of each of these conditions.

Causes



If a person has elevated liver enzymes, a doctor may investigate possible underlying causes.

If a person's blood test results show elevated liver enzymes, a doctor will investigate possible underlying causes. They may do further tests in addition to asking about a person's lifestyle and dietary habits.

The most common cause of elevated liver enzymes is fatty liver disease. Research suggests that 25–51% of people with elevated liver enzymes have this condition.

Other health conditions that typically cause elevated liver enzymes include:

metabolic syndrome

hepatitis

alcohol or drug use disorder

cirrhosis, which is liver tissue scarring

Other conditions that less commonly cause elevated liver enzymes include:

autoimmune hepatitis

celiac disease

infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, a type of herpes

liver cancer

hemochromatosis, when the body absorbs too much iron

mononucleosis

sepsis, or blood poisoning

Wilson's disease

polymyositis, which involves inflammation of the muscles

Certain medications, including some pain relievers and statins, can also cause elevated liver enzymes.

Elevated liver enzymes are themselves asymptomatic, but the underlying conditions responsible for them may cause symptoms.

Below are the common causes of elevated liver enzymes, as well as their symptoms:

Fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease occurs when fats build up in the liver. If this buildup is due to alcohol consumption, it is called alcoholic fatty liver disease.

When alcohol is not a causative factor, the buildup of fat in the liver is called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). People with metabolic syndrome are at a higher risk of NAFLD.

Fatty liver disease may sometimes cause tiredness and pain on the right side of the abdomen, but it often causes no symptoms.

A doctor may test someone with alcohol use disorder or metabolic syndrome for elevated liver enzymes to check for fatty liver disease.

Metabolic syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a group of symptoms that increase the risk of heart disease. These symptoms include:

high blood sugar

high blood pressure

being overweight

high cholesterol

The doctor may test people with one or more of these symptoms for elevated liver enzymes.

Hepatitis



Hepatitis is a virus that leads to liver inflammation. There are several different strains of hepatitis, which are called A, B, C, D, and E. The symptoms of all of the strains are similar.

Common hepatitis symptoms include:

fatigue

muscle soreness

joint pain

nausea

loss of appetite

stomach pain

fever

dark urine

skin itching

yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

The doctor may test a person with symptoms of hepatitis for elevated liver enzymes.

Alcohol or drug use disorder

Drinking too much alcohol or using illicit drugs may lead to liver inflammation or damage.

Liver inflammation due to alcohol consumption is called alcoholic hepatitis. When drugs are the underlying cause, doctors call it toxic hepatitis.

The symptoms of alcoholic and toxic hepatitis are similar to those of other strains of hepatitis.

If a person is experiencing symptoms of alcohol or drug use disorder, the doctor may check their liver enzyme levels and offer various forms of treatment and support.

Cirrhosis

Cirrhosis is a type of liver damage. A person with cirrhosis has permanent scarring of the liver, which can prevent it from working properly. Cirrhosis may eventually lead to liver failure.

Cirrhosis symptoms include fatigue and skin itching. People are at risk of cirrhosis if they do not receive treatment for hepatitis or fatty liver disease.

If a person has cirrhosis symptoms, the doctor may check their liver enzyme levels.

Testing for elevated liver enzymes

A blood test can show elevated liver enzymes. The blood test checks for raised levels of AST and ALT, which are enzymes that the liver releases when it becomes inflamed or damaged.

If a doctor finds that a person has raised AST or ALT levels, they are likely to carry out further tests to determine the underlying cause.

Different ratios of AST to ALT may indicate various underlying causes.

Treatment

The treatment for elevated liver enzymes will focus on managing the underlying condition causing the increased levels.

The treatments for some common causes of raised AST or ALT levels include:

Fatty liver disease

People can work with their doctor to treat NAFLD with weight loss. The doctor may advise a person to make lifestyle changes to lose weight, such as:

exercising more

eating a healthful, balanced diet

trying to burn more calories than they consume

Speaking with a nutritionist or even a personal trainer can help someone stay on track with their weight loss plan.

If a person has fatty liver disease due to alcohol consumption, the doctor will support them in reducing their alcohol intake.

Metabolic syndrome



Treatments for metabolic syndrome include:

losing weight

exercising more

eating a healthful, balanced diet

managing blood sugar levels

reducing stress levels

Lifestyle changes that may help a person manage stress include:

exercise

meditation

mindfulness

yoga

journaling

reducing commitments

Hepatitis

Treatments for hepatitis depend on whether it is acute or long term. A doctor may recommend the following treatments for acute hepatitis:

bed rest

plenty of fluids

avoiding alcohol

Treatment for long term hepatitis usually includes antiviral medication.

Alcohol or drug misuse disorder

Treatments for alcohol or drug use disorder include:

behavioral therapies

medications

support groups

Anyone who feels as though their alcohol or drug use is causing health problems or interfering with their everyday life should speak to their doctor.

Cirrhosis

Cirrhosis is permanent liver damage, so it is not always treatable. However, the underlying cause of liver damage is usually responsive to treatment. The conditions that we discussed above may all lead to cirrhosis.

Treatments such as a modified diet, weight loss, and reduced alcohol consumption can all reduce the risk of further liver damage. The prompt diagnosis and treatment of conditions that affect the liver can help prevent cirrhosis.

Outlook

Elevated liver enzymes are a sign that a person has an inflamed or damaged liver. Many conditions may cause liver inflammation or damage.

Doctors use a blood test to check for elevated liver enzymes. They may test anyone with symptoms of one of the conditions that they know to raise liver enzyme levels.

If a person's blood test results reveal that they have elevated liver enzymes, the doctor will investigate the underlying cause. Once they make a diagnosis, the doctor will recommend suitable treatments.

Fatty liver disease is the most common cause of elevated liver damage. People with fatty liver disease can manage their condition by losing weight, if necessary, or reducing their alcohol consumption. Other causes of liver inflammation are also treatable.

Elevated liver enzymes are usually a temporary sign. Liver enzyme levels may return to normal quickly if a person follows the doctor's recommended treatment plan for the underlying condition.