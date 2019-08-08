Could smartphones be the blood pressure-reading tools of the future? New research suggests an innovative idea: to use selfie videos as an easier, more convenient way to monitor blood pressure.

Share on Pinterest A selfie video may become a convenient way to monitor blood pressure, according to a new study.

Monitoring your blood pressure is an important part of maintaining cardiovascular health.

Currently, the typical means of doing this is through cuff-based devices that detect the pressure of blood as the heart contracts (systolic blood pressure) and relaxes (diastolic blood pressure).

But a research team from Hangzhou Normal University, in China, and the University of Toronto, in Canada, believes that there may be a quicker, easier, and more convenient way of monitoring blood pressure.

This is “transdermal optical imaging,” which predicts a person’s blood pressure measurements based on a short, selfie-style video of their face. More specifically, this method uses smartphones’ optical sensors to track blood flow patterns under the skin.

It does this by assessing the way in which ambient light penetrates and reflects off the outer layer of the skin.

“High blood pressure is a major contributor to cardiovascular disease — a leading cause of death and disability. To manage and prevent it, regular monitoring of one’s blood pressure is essential,” notes the current study’s lead author, Prof. Kang Lee.

“Cuff-based blood pressure measuring devices, while highly accurate, are inconvenient and uncomfortable. Users tend not to follow American Heart Association guidelines and device manufacturers’ suggestion[s] to take multiple measurements each time,” he goes on to note.

This is why Prof. Lee and colleagues thought it was important to come up with a more convenient method of assessment for blood pressure. The researchers report their experiments with transdermal optical imaging in a study paper featured in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.