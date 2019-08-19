For reasons as yet unknown, Alzheimer’s disease is more likely to affect women. However, new research sheds light on the potential impact of stress on their cognitive functioning.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia.

Affecting millions of people in the United States, this progressive condition has no proven cause, treatment, or cure.

What researchers do know, however, is that women bear the brunt of the condition.

Almost two-thirds of U.S. individuals with Alzheimer’s are women, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

However, only theories exist to explain this difference; there is no concrete evidence.

One understudied area — say researchers at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD — is the role of stress on cognitive function.

Previous research has shown that age can have a significant impact on women’s stress response, and that a stressful life experience can cause memory and cognitive issues. However, these problems tend to be short term.

Researchers have now decided to look at the relationship between stress and the long term cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s.

“A normal stress response causes a temporary increase in stress hormones like cortisol and, when it’s over, levels return to baseline and you recover,” says Cynthia Munro, Ph.D., associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

“But with repeated stress, or with enhanced sensitivity to stress, your body mounts an increased and sustained hormone response that takes longer to recover [from]. We know if stress hormone levels increase and remain high, this isn’t good for the brain’s hippocampus — the seat of memory.”