New research finds differences in the gut microbiome of children who are at high genetic risk of developing type 1 diabetes. The findings suggest that certain species of bacteria may have a protective effect in autoimmune conditions.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that can develop at any age.

However, it tends to occur in early adulthood, childhood, or adolescence.

According to recent estimates, there are 1.3 million adults in the United States living with diabetes.

Although the causes of type 1 diabetes are not yet known, there are many risk factors for this metabolic condition. For example, researchers have linked a handful of genes to this condition.

These genes help create proteins with a key role in the immune system, and they account for 40% of the genetic risk of type 1 diabetes.

However, only a small percentage of people with these genetic variants go on to develop the condition. In fact, only 5% of people with variations in so-called HLA genes develop type 1 diabetes. This is because environmental factors also play a key role.

The composition of the gut microbiota is one such factor, and multiple studies have examined its role in autoimmune conditions. Creating a healthful balance of bacteria in the gut is vital for maintaining a healthy immune system.

New research set out to examine the link between HLA genes and the microbiome of babies genetically prone to developing type 1 diabetes.