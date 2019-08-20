Is endometriosis an autoimmune disease?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Tue 20 Aug 2019
By Jenna Fletcher
Reviewed by
Endometriosis is a chronic, progressive condition. Doctors do not consider endometriosis an autoimmune disease, but it may have links to autoimmune conditions.

Endometriosis affects approximately 1 in 10 women living in the United States. It occurs when the tissue lining the inside of the uterus grows in other areas of the body, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or bladder.

These endometriosis lesions become inflamed and bleed, causing pain and other symptoms.

Symptoms of endometriosis include:

Researchers do not know why endometriosis affects some people and not others. Keep reading for more information on endometriosis and its relationship with autoimmune disorders.

Is endometriosis an autoimmune disease?

a woman with endometriosis is wondering if it's an autoimmune disease
A person with endometriosis may experience nausea, pelvic pain, and severe cramps.

Experts do not classify endometriosis as an autoimmune disease. However, endometriosis may increase a person's risk of developing an autoimmune disease, as well as other chronic conditions.

The reason for the link is unclear, but it might exist because endometriosis causes inflammation, which may contribute to an imbalanced immune response.

An autoimmune disease is one in which the body mistakenly attacks its cells, tissues, or organs. The resulting damage can cause a wide variety of symptoms, depending on which part of the body it affects.

The abnormal immune response that occurs in endometriosis may be due to an existing autoimmune disorder. The evidence is not clear as to which condition causes the other.

There is still no conclusive cause of endometriosis, and researchers do not yet know what triggers the condition. However, abnormal immune system responses and genetics may be among the factors that play a role in the development of the disorder.

A person with endometriosis may also have an increased risk of comorbidities. Comorbidities are conditions that exist alongside a primary condition.

What to know about endometriosis and infertility
What to know about endometriosis and infertility
Endometriosis may contribute to infertility. Learn more about this connection and the treatment options here.
Read now

Connection to autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune disorders that research has at least partially connected to endometriosis include:

According to older research, the following autoimmune diseases also occur more often in people with endometriosis:

There is also evidence to suggest that endometriosis may have a connection with certain cancers, although cancer is not an autoimmune condition.

Some types of cancer that a person with endometriosis may be more susceptible to include:

However, other research has found little evidence to support a link between skin cancer and endometriosis.

Also, the authors of a study in Obstetrics & Gynecology concluded that there is no clear connection between overall breast cancer risk and endometriosis. However, they noted that endometriosis did increase the risk of developing a particular type of breast cancer called estrogen receptor-positive/progesterone receptor-negative (ER+/PR−) breast cancer.

Autoimmune treatments for endometriosis

surgeons in operating theatre performing crohn s surgery
A doctor may suggest surgery to treat endometriosis.

Treatment for an autoimmune disease typically focuses on suppressing the immune system so that it stops attacking healthy cells in the body. Endometriosis does not appear to respond to any known treatments for autoimmunity.

Research on existing autoimmune disease medications (anti-TNF and pentoxifylline) found that these drugs were not effective in reducing endometriosis symptoms.

The primary treatment methods for endometriosis involve managing the symptoms, as there is currently no cure. Most treatment plans include hormonal medications and pain relievers.

The most common treatments for endometriosis include:

  • surgery to remove lesions and unbind the organs that they have stuck together
  • surgical procedures to sever the nerves
  • hormonal drugs, such as birth control pills
  • nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen

Summary

Endometriosis is not an autoimmune disease, but some evidence suggests that there is a link between endometriosis and several autoimmune conditions.

If a person with endometriosis is concerned about their risk of developing an autoimmune disease or thinks that an existing autoimmune disease may be affecting their endometriosis symptoms, they should speak to a doctor.

Related coverage

Bowel endometriosis: What to know Bowel endometriosis is when tissue similar to endometrial tissue develops on the bowel, causing a range of symptoms. In this article, learn about the causes and treatments. Read now
Can endometriosis make you tired all the time? Endometriosis is common, and symptoms include painful periods and heavy menstrual bleeding. Some researchers have linked reproductive disorders like endometriosis to chronic fatigue syndrome. In this article, we explore how to identify endometriosis fatigue, other causes of fatigue, and treatments for this symptom. Read now
What to expect from a laparoscopy for endometriosis Endometriosis is a condition that occurs when tissue similar to the tissue that lines the uterus grows in other places in the body. While physical examinations and ultrasounds can sometimes find endometriosis, a laparoscopy is the only way to be sure a person has the disease. Learn about the procedure and recovery. Read now
Autoimmune diseases: All you need to know Autoimmune diseases refer to a range of conditions where the immune system attacks healthy cells. Examples include celiac disease, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. Some of these conditions can have a severe effect on a person's mobility and daily life. Treatment depends on the condition. Read now
What should you eat if you have endometriosis? The relationship between a person’s diet and symptoms of endometriosis are still being investigated. However, including more fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 in the diet may help prevent endometriosis or worsening symptoms. A person should avoid caffeine and alcohol. Learn more about which foods to eat and avoid here. Read now
Endometriosis
Immune System / Vaccines Women's Health / Gynecology

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Tue 20 August 2019.

    Visit our Endometriosis category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Endometriosis.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Fletcher, Jenna. "Is endometriosis an autoimmune disease?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 20 Aug. 2019. Web.
    22 Aug. 2019. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/326108.php>

    APA
    Fletcher, J. (2019, August 20). "Is endometriosis an autoimmune disease?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Popular in: Endometriosis

Scroll to top