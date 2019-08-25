People who are easily winded by very light exercise could be at more of a risk for heart disease than others who do not experience the same level of tiredness, recent research finds.

The study, appearing in the Journal of the American Heart Association, looked at a participant pool of 625 individuals with an average age of 68 years.

The study team found that those who tired easily had an overall higher chance of developing cardiovascular disease.

First, the researchers calculated each person’s 10-year risk of heart disease or stroke, using two different formulas.

Then, 4.5 years later, they assessed each participant with a test that consisted of “an extremely slow walk.” Each person had to walk for 5 minutes on a treadmill set at a pace of 1.5 miles per hour. This exercise test was to examine their “fatigability.”

After studied all the data, the researchers found that those who had higher cardiovascular risk scores from years ago were more likely to report that this simple physical task was exhausting.

“Even if you’re exhausted because you have a newborn at home, this would be considered a very easy task,” says study author Jennifer Schrack, an associate professor in the epidemiology department at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD.

“It should be very light exertion. When people think the effort is more than very light, that’s informative.”