Adrenalin and cortisol drive our fight-or-flight response. Or so we thought until now. A new study points the finger at the bone molecule osteocalcin as being a central player in this survival mechanism. Share on Pinterest Could our bones be central to how we react to stressful situations? The acute stress response, or the fight-or-flight response, is a survival mechanism that allows animals to react quickly to threatening situations. In humans, a familiar adrenalin rush accompanies the feeling of danger. We prepare to fight off the imminent threat or escape from it before our bodies and minds calm down and return to a resting state. At the physiological level, the acute stress response sees the sympathetic nervous system send a signal to the adrenal glands, which release adrenalin and cortisol in response. A rise in body temperature, an increase in readily available energy in the blood in the form of glucose, as well as faster heartbeats and breaths, follow this. However, questions remain over the main drivers behind the process. In a paper in the journal Cell Metabolism, Dr. Gerard Karsenty, a professor in the Department of Genetics and Development at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, explains that glucocorticoid hormones, such as cortisol, are slow-acting, and “need hours to regulate physiological processes, something that seems inconsistent with the need for an immediate response.” Dr. Karsenty and his colleagues reveal a surprising new player in the regulation of the acute stress response.

Stress response ‘not possible’ without bone The research team behind this new study has a longstanding interest in the role that bone plays in our bodies. Once thought of as merely the structure that keeps us upright, Dr. Karsenty’s research indicates that molecules released from bone have far-reaching effects on such organs as our brains, muscles, and gut. “The view of bones as merely an assembly of calcified tubes is deeply entrenched in our biomedical culture,” he explains. Of particular interest is the bone-derived hormone osteocalcin, which researchers have implicated in a range of physiological processes, such as insulin secretion, brain function, and male fertility. But where does the acute stress response fit into this picture? “If you think of bone as something that evolved to protect the organism from danger — the skull protects the brain from trauma, the skeleton allows vertebrates to escape predators, and even the bones in the ear alert us to approaching danger — the hormonal functions of osteocalcin begin to make sense,” Karsenty points out. For their study, the team measured osteocalcin levels in mice exposed to stressful laboratory conditions. They also measured the osteocalcin levels of 20 human volunteers before and 30 minutes after a 10-minute public speaking and cross-examination task. In all cases, the researchers observed an increase in osteocalcin levels, but not in the levels of other bone-derived hormones. In mice, in particular, the team found a rapid spike in osteocalcin levels that reached its peak after 2.5 minutes when the researchers exposed the animals to a component of fox urine. When the team exposed genetically engineered mice that were unable to produce osteocalcin to a stressor, they did not see the physiological signs of the acute stress response. “In bony vertebrates, the acute stress response is not possible without osteocalcin,” Karsenty comments on his findings.