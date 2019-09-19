Semen leakage, which occurs when semen seeps out of the penis, is a common occurrence. Semen is a whitish fluid that contains sperm. It often leaks out during sexual activity, regardless of whether ejaculation occurs.

Some people may also experience semen leakage while asleep or after urination. Occasionally, it can signal an underlying health condition that requires treatment.

In this article, we discuss common causes of semen leakage, potential treatment options, and when to see a doctor.

Causes

Semen leakage may occur at certain times or as a result of an underlying medical condition.

In the sections below, we list some potential causes.

During sexual arousal



Semen leakage may occur during sexual arousal, after urination, and during sleep.

Some semen may leak out during periods of sexual arousal.

For example, semen leakage may occur during any type of sexual activity or while having sexual thoughts. Leakage may also occur just before or just after ejaculation.

Another fluid, called pre-ejaculatory fluid, may also leak during sexual activity. Pre-ejaculatory fluid is also known as precum.

This fluid may sometimes contain sperm, which is why it is important to use a condom or another form of contraception to prevent unintended pregnancy.

After urination

Leakage after urination may occur if semen remains in the urethra after ejaculation. Sometimes, this can mix with the urine, which causes the urine to appear cloudy.

Semen leakage after ejaculation is not a cause for concern. However, not all discharge from the penis is semen.

Discharge may indicate the presence of a sexually transmitted infection (STI). It may also indicate urinary incontinence, or unintentional urine loss.

During sleep

Adolescents and younger adults commonly experience semen leakage during sleep, although it can affect males of any age.

Known as nocturnal emissions, or wet dreams, these nighttime leakages occur when dreams cause sexual arousal. Contact with bedding or clothing may also cause arousal and subsequent ejaculation of semen.

Prostatitis

Prostatitis refers to inflammation of the prostate gland, which is a small gland between the bladder and the penis. The prostate produces semen.

Prostatitis is the most common urinary tract issue for males under 50, and the third most common for those over 50. It can cause the following symptoms:

discharge from the penis that can look like semen

pain in the genital area, lower abdomen, or lower back

painful, urgent, or frequent urination

flu-like symptoms

If prostatitis lasts for at least 3 months or recurs frequently, it is known as chronic prostatitis. It can cause erectile dysfunction, painful ejaculation, and other sexual problems.

Nervous system injury

The nervous system is the complex network of nerves and cells that transmits messages between the brain and other parts of the body. It controls all of the body's functions, including ejaculation.

Damage to the nervous system may cause semen leakage or other changes in ejaculation.

Injuries and serious medical conditions that can cause nervous system damage include:

injury to the head or spinal cord

brain tumor

exposure to poisons, such as carbon monoxide or heavy metals

degenerative conditions, such as Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis

infections in the brain or around the brain and spinal cord

drug or alcohol misuse

diabetes

Guillain–Barré syndrome

nutritional deficiencies, such as a vitamin B-12 deficiency

A side effect of medication

Taking certain medications can cause changes to ejaculation. For example, some drugs can result in semen leakage, a lack of sexual desire, or erectile dysfunction.

Examples of such medications include:

selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, which are a class of antidepressants

mood stabilizers

hormone treatments

Prostate cancer

Cancer is another condition that affects the prostate gland. After skin cancer and lung cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among males. It affects approximately 1 in every 9 males at some point in their lives.

In the early stages, prostate cancer may not cause any symptoms. As it progresses, however, symptoms may include:

changes in semen and ejaculation

difficulty urinating

blood in the semen

pelvic discomfort

erectile dysfunction

Although prostate cancer is a serious condition that requires medical treatment, the American Cancer Society report that most males with prostate cancer do not die from it.

It is important for people to seek treatment if they experience any of the symptoms listed above.

When to see a doctor



A person should speak to their doctor if they experience pain during ejaculation or urination.

Semen leakage during certain activities is normal. However, frequent or excessive leakage may cause distress. People who have concerns about semen leakage, or other aspects of sexual functioning, can speak to their doctor.

They will be able to provide reassurance and support. They can also investigate any concerns a person may have and prescribe treatments where necessary.

If semen leakage is accompanied by any of the following symptoms, it is a good idea to see a doctor for further investigation:

pain during ejaculation or urination

semen that is bloody or smelly or has an unusual appearance

changes in ejaculation or sexual functioning

Treatment options

Treatment for semen leakage depends on the underlying cause.

During sexual arousal

Semen leakage during sexual arousal is normal and common. It does not require any treatment.

If excessive amounts of fluid leak out and this causes discomfort or embarrassment, a doctor may recommend medication.

After urination

Semen leakage after urination is common for some males. If the leakage is as a result of an STI or urinary incontinence, however, treatment can help.

A doctor will typically treat an STI with antibiotics or other medications. People should not attempt to treat an STI with home remedies, nor should they avoid seeking treatment. Without treatment, STIs can cause serious complications.

Treatment for urinary incontinence includes:

pelvic floor exercises

bladder training techniques

medications

During sleep

No treatment is necessary for wet dreams, as they are a natural occurrence. They typically become less frequent after adolescence.

If wet dreams are causing distress or discomfort, the following tips may reduce or prevent them from occurring:

practicing relaxation techniques, such as meditation, before bed

discussing dreams with a psychotherapist

masturbating before going to sleep

Prostatitis

The treatment options for prostatitis depend on the underlying cause.

If prostatitis is due to a bacterial infection, a doctor will prescribe antibiotics. Other medications for prostatitis include muscle relaxants and anti-inflammatory drugs.

Home remedies can also relieve some discomfort from prostatitis. Examples include:

drinking plenty of water

taking warm baths

avoiding prolonged periods of sitting

not consuming things that may irritate the bladder, such as citrus fruits, alcohol, and caffeine

Nervous system injury

Treatment for semen leakage resulting from a nervous system injury depends on the cause of the damage.

In most cases, people will require a combination of medicine, lifestyle changes, and other interventions.

A side effect of medication

People who experience changes in sexual function as a result of taking prescription medications should speak to their doctor. There may be alternative treatments available that do not cause semen leakage.

However, it is important to balance the benefits of medication with any adverse reactions that occur. Never stop taking a prescription medication without first seeking medical advice.

Prostate cancer



To reduce the risk of prostate cancer, a person can follow a healthful diet.

The treatment options for cancer of the prostate depend on how fast the cancer is growing, how much it has spread, and the person's general health.

Treatment options for prostate cancer include:

active monitoring of the condition to see how much it progresses

chemotherapy

hormone treatment

radiation therapy

surgery

Prevention

To help reduce or prevent semen leakage, people can try:

masturbating before bed to prevent wet dreams

following a healthful diet to reduce the risk of prostate cancer

exercising regularly to manage weight, as excess weight can increase the risk of cancer and place extra stress on the bladder

discussing the side effects of any new medication with a doctor, and weighing these up against the potential benefits of the treatment

seeing a doctor for regular checkups or if issues arise with urination or sexual function

Summary

Although it may cause discomfort, most cases of semen leakage are normal and not a cause for concern.

Episodes of semen leakage tend to become less common as a person grows older.

Frequent or excessive semen leakage may indicate an underlying health condition, especially in older males. Anyone who has concerns should see their doctor.