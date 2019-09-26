The first systematic review and meta-analysis of its kind finds that artificial intelligence (AI) is just as good at diagnosing a disease based on a medical image as healthcare professionals. However, more high quality studies are necessary. Share on Pinterest AI and healthcare professionals are equally effective at diagnosing illness based on medical imaging, new research suggests. A new article examines the existing evidence in an attempt to determine whether AI can diagnose illnesses as effectively as healthcare professionals. To the authors’ knowledge — that is, a vast team of researchers led by Professor Alastair Denniston from the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom — this is the first systematic review that compares AI performance with medical professionals for all diseases. Prof. Denniston and team searched several medical databases for all studies published between 1st of January 2012 and 6th of June 2019. The team published the results of their analysis in the journal The Lancet Digital Health.

AI on a par with healthcare professionals The researchers looked for studies that compared the diagnostic effectiveness of deep learning algorithms with that of healthcare professionals when they had made a diagnosis based on medical imaging. They examined the quality of the reporting in said studies, their clinical value, and the studies’ design. Furthermore, when it came to assessing the AI’s diagnostic performance compared with that of healthcare professionals, the researchers looked at two outcomes: specificity and sensitivity. “ Sensitivity ” defines the probability that a diagnostic tool gets a positive result in people who have the disease. Specificity refers to the accuracy of the diagnostic test, which complements the sensitivity measure. The selection process yielded only 14 studies whose quality was high enough to include in the analysis. Prof. Denniston explains, “We reviewed over 20,500 articles, but less than 1% of these were sufficiently robust in their design and reporting that independent reviewers had high confidence in their claims.” “What’s more, only 25 studies validated the AI models externally (using medical images from a different population), and just 14 studies compared the performance of AI and health professionals using the same test sample.” “Within that handful of high quality studies, we found that deep learning could indeed detect diseases ranging from cancers to eye diseases as accurately as health professionals. But it’s important to note that AI did not substantially outperform human diagnosis.” Prof. Alastair Denniston More specifically, the analysis found that AI can correctly diagnose disease in 87% of the cases, whereas detection by healthcare professionals yielded an 86% accuracy rate. The specificity for deep learning algorithms was 93%, compared with humans’ at 91%.