Male breast cancer is a relatively rare disease. For this reason, very few studies have evaluated the factors that have associations with better outcomes. A fresh investigation begins to fill this gap.

Male breast cancer is rare but understudied. Male breast cancer (MBC) accounts for just 1% of all breast cancer cases. However, some scientists believe that prevalence has risen over the last few decades. Scientists have also spotted differences between the tumor biology in MBC and breast cancer in women. They have also noted other differences between female breast cancer and MBC. For instance, MBC tends to occur later in life, and it more commonly moves into lymph nodes, making it harder to treat. Taken together, these factors may mean that treatment aimed at more common forms of breast cancer are not as effective against MBC.

Male breast cancer examined Although the treatment of breast cancer has improved dramatically over recent years, as the authors of the latest study explain, "it is unclear whether these advances have been applied to the management of MBC." Researchers from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, set out to understand how doctors treat MBC in the United States, and what factors might lead to better outcomes. They conducted one of the largest studies to investigate MBC to date, and recently published their results in the journal Cancer . To investigate, the scientists accessed data from the National Cancer Database. They scrutinized the records of men diagnosed with stage 1–3 breast cancer from 2004–2014. In total, the study included data from 10,873 men. The average age of diagnosis was 64, and 51% of diagnoses occurred between the ages of 50 and 69. Only 15% received a diagnosis before the age of 50. They found that 24% of men had breast-conserving surgery and that 70% of these men received radiation therapy. They also showed that 44% of people with MBC received chemotherapy, and 62% of those whose tumors expressed the estrogen receptor received anti-estrogen therapy. Over the 10 years, the researchers noted a steady increase in the rates of total mastectomy and contralateral prophylactic mastectomy, which is when a surgeon removes a healthy breast as a preventive measure. They also measured an increase in genomic testing on tumors and a rise in the use of anti-estrogen therapy.