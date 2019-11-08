Researchers have tested a new therapeutic method in mouse models of sepsis and stroke. They conclude that it could significantly improve outcomes in both conditions.

Share on Pinterest Novel nanotechnology may help address harmful systemic inflammation.

Many conditions and adverse health events can cause chronic inflammation. This is the body’s prolonged response to injury.

Inflammation is meant to help the body heal. However, in some conditions, it can actually cause further damage — for example, if it lasts for too long, if the response is too strong, or if it is misdirected.

This can happen following two potentially life threatening health events: sepsis and stroke.

Sepsis is a medical emergency in which the body’s reaction to damage spins out of control. If a person does not receive treatment immediately, sepsis can lead to organ failure and eventual death.

Although it is unclear how many people sepsis affects, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that over 30 million people per year develop it.

Stroke, meanwhile, occurs when the blood supply to the brain becomes obstructed. This means that this crucial organ does not receive the amount of oxygen it needs to function correctly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 795,000 people in the United States experience a stroke per year.

After such a cerebrovascular event, inflammatory responses typically take place in the brain, as the organ aims to repair its damaged cells.

However, poststroke inflammation can also lead to further damage. For this reason, researchers have been looking into ways of arresting or moderating the inflammatory response in order to improve the effectiveness of therapy.

Now, a new study in mouse models from Washington State University in Pullman suggests a novel method of preventing damaging inflammatory responses following sepsis or stroke.

In a study paper that now appears in the journal Science Advances, the researchers argue that by using innovative technology, it would be possible to deliver a potent drug straight to the cells responsible for causing harmful inflammation.