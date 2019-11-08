Alopecia is the medical term for hair loss. Many different factors contribute to this condition, including certain medications. Doctors refer to alopecia that occurs as a side effect of medication as drug-induced alopecia. Drug-induced alopecia can affect any part of the scalp or body. The extent and duration of hair loss depend on the medication that the person is taking, as well as the dosage. Chemotherapy drugs may be the best-known cause of drug-induced alopecia. However, hair loss is a possible side effect of many different medications. Read on to discover which medications can cause drug-induced alopecia and learn how to stop or reverse hair loss.

Signs of drug-induced alopecia Share on Pinterest Certain medications may contribute to hair loss. The effects of drug-induced alopecia often appear within 3 months of an individual starting on a particular medication. A person who experiences drug-induced alopecia will usually notice thinning hair as opposed to patchy hair loss. However, the hair loss may be more apparent on the top of the scalp. Other early signs of alopecia include a noticeable increase in the number of shed hairs in hairbrushes and shower drains and on pillows.

Can you stop or reverse the hair loss? Where possible, the best way to treat drug-induced alopecia is to stop taking the medication responsible for the hair loss. However, people should not stop taking a medication without their doctor's agreement. The doctor will discuss any alternative treatment options and ensure that a person switches safely to any new medications. Once a person stops taking the medication that caused the alopecia, it can take half a year for the hair to stop shedding. People usually notice new hair growth within 3–6 months. However, it may take up to 18 months for a person's hair to recover cosmetically.

Diagnosing drug-induced alopecia People who think that they may be experiencing drug-induced alopecia should speak to a healthcare professional. Early signs of excessive hair loss include: noticing hairs on pillows

finding extra hairs in combs or hairbrushes

losing more hair than usual when showering When diagnosing drug-induced alopecia, a doctor will take a complete medical history that takes into account the following factors: any new medications that the person is taking, including over-the-counter drugs and supplements

any change in medication dosages

the person's general health and nutrition status

whether the person has had any recent illnesses or surgeries

whether there is a family history of hair loss A doctor may also perform the following tests to assist the diagnosis: Hair pull test and examination , which involves pulling on a small section of the hair to see how many strands come away from the scalp. The loss of about 10–15 hairs is common in people with alopecia.

, which involves pulling on a small section of the hair to see how many strands come away from the scalp. The loss of about 10–15 hairs is common in people with alopecia. Scalp analysis , in which the doctor will examine the scalp for signs of flaking, redness, and hair loss.

, in which the doctor will examine the scalp for signs of flaking, redness, and hair loss. Scalp biopsy , which is a procedure that involves taking skin samples from areas of the scalp where hair loss has occurred and analyzing them. The results can alert the doctor to other possible causes of alopecia.

, which is a procedure that involves taking skin samples from areas of the scalp where hair loss has occurred and analyzing them. The results can alert the doctor to other possible causes of alopecia. Blood tests: These tests can reveal any nutritional or hormonal imbalances that may be causing hair loss.