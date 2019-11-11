Keep reading to learn more about the potential causes of itching after a shower, as well as how to treat them.

It is also important to watch for other symptoms — such as peeling, scaling, or rashes — that may indicate a condition that needs treatment.

Treatment may not always be as simple as applying a lotion or a moisturizer. Sometimes, dry, sensitive skin needs additional care to alleviate the irritation and dryness that causes the itch.

Dry skin is often the cause of itching after taking a shower. The water from the shower can strip away the skin's natural oils, causing dryness and itching.

Many people enjoy taking a shower as part of their hygiene routine. However, if a person has uncomfortable, itchy skin after a shower, it can be anything but refreshing.

Many things can cause the skin to feel itchy after taking a shower or bathing. Here are some of the most common reasons for itching after a shower:

Dry skin

Dry skin lacks moisture and may feel tight or itchy, especially after a shower. Cleansers, soap, and water can remove the skin's natural oils that keep it supple and prevent dryness.

When a person takes a hot shower, the soap and water will strip away the skin's oils. This can cause the skin to feel tight and itchy. In extreme cases, the skin may even crack or bleed.

The best way to prevent itchy skin after taking a shower is to apply moisturizer immediately after toweling off. Using a heavy moisturizer such as a cream, oil, or ointment while the skin is still slightly damp can help seal in moisture.

People with very dry or sensitive skin should read product labels before using a moisturizer. This is because some products can make itching worse, as they contain ingredients that are irritating or cause allergic reactions.

Avoid products that contain fragrance, menthol, and alcohol, as these can cause further dryness, irritation, and itching.

Eczema

Eczema refers to inflammation of the skin that can lead to itching and excessive dryness. It is a chronic condition that can also cause a red rash or bumps on the skin.

Eczema may feel even more itchy and uncomfortable after bathing or showering, when the skin lacks its natural oils. Scented body washes, soaps, and the hot water from the shower may also trigger itching.

People with eczema may need to use hypoallergenic products and apply moisturizers throughout the day. A dermatologist may be able to provide recommendations on which products to use.

Reactions to skin care products

Many people enjoy using scented cleansers, soaps, and hair products in the shower. However, these types of products can trigger allergic reactions in some people, leading to itching and other symptoms. This is known as contact dermatitis.

The National Eczema Association explain that fragrance is one of the most common ingredients that can cause a skin reaction.

If a person finds that moisturizing alone does not take care of itching, they may need to switch shower products. Try fragrance-free cleansers and moisturizers to see if the itching goes away.

Reaction to laundry products

Scented laundry products could also lead to post-shower itching, especially if a person uses scented products on their towels.

Toweling off after bathing could transfer some of the fragrances from laundry soap or fabric softener to the skin. This can lead to itching and irritation if a person has an allergy or sensitivity to them.

People with sensitive or itchy skin may wish to avoid using laundry products that contain fragrance or dye on their towels or clothes.