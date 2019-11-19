If you buy something through a link on this page, we may earn a small commission. How this works. Asymmetrical eyes — or eyes that are not the same size, shape, or level as each other — are very common. In rare cases, having asymmetrical eyes may indicate an underlying medical condition. Most of the time, however, this is not a cause for concern. Although a person may be aware of their own facial asymmetry, it is unlikely that others will notice. In fact, most people have asymmetrical features, with research indicating that some degree of facial asymmetry is both normal and desirable. Read on to learn more about asymmetrical eyes, including some potential causes and home remedies.

Causes Potential causes of asymmetrical eyes include: Genetics Share on Pinterest A person may inherit asymmetrical eyes. Genetics can account for uneven eyes and other types of facial asymmetry. People with asymmetrical eyes may notice that other members of their family have similar features. Having asymmetrical eyes as a result of genetics is not a cause for concern. Aging Imaging studies show a significant link between increasing age and facial asymmetry. As people age, the soft tissues in the face relax. Cartilage, such as that in the nose, continues to grow while the bones do not. These changes can cause asymmetry. Lifestyle factors Some lifestyle factors can contribute to uneven eyes. For example, research on sets of twins has linked smoking with upper eyelid ptosis, also known as droopy eyelids. Also, excessive sun exposure can change the skin around the eyes. Sun damage may affect one side of the face more than the other, leading to asymmetry. Bell's palsy Bell's palsy is a type of sudden, temporary facial paralysis. It causes one side of the face to droop, affecting the smile and one eye. Its cause is currently unknown, though it may be due to trauma, nerve damage, or a complication of a viral infection. Other signs and symptoms of Bell's palsy include: changes in tear or saliva production

difficulty making facial expressions

drooling

headaches

jaw or ear pain Trauma Sustaining a blow to the face or being involved in a vehicle collision can cause damage to the eye area, leading to asymmetry. Facial trauma may cause enophthalmos, or displacement of the eye. This causes people to appear as if they have a sunken eye. Sinus conditions Some sinus conditions can also lead to enophthalmos. These include: chronic maxillary sinusitis

maxillary sinus tumors

silent sinus syndrome With these conditions, changes to the eye can happen suddenly or gradually. They may also cause other symptoms, including: fatigue

nasal discharge

pain and swelling

reduced sense of taste and smell

a sore throat Graves' disease Graves' disease is an autoimmune condition that causes an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). People with Graves' disease can develop proptosis, or bulging eyes. When this affects one eye more than the other, it can lead to asymmetry. Some other signs and symptoms of Graves' disease include: anxiety

changes in sexual desire or function

enlargement of the thyroid gland (goiter)

fatigue

heart palpitations

menstrual changes

sensitivity to heat

sweating

unintended weight loss Stroke Stroke is a medical emergency. It can occur when there is reduced blood flow to the brain. People can develop sudden facial asymmetry due to stroke. If the drooping is extreme, it may affect a person's vision. Other symptoms of stroke include: difficulty speaking and understanding

a sudden, severe headache

loss of balance or coordination

numbness or weakness of the face, one arm, and one leg

sudden onset of blurred or double vision

Treatment In most cases, uneven eyes do not require treatment. This is especially true if the asymmetry is the result of genetics or aging. However, if an underlying medical condition is contributing to facial asymmetry, people may require treatment for the condition. Treatment may also be necessary if asymmetrical eyes are causing vision problems. Some people may wish to treat uneven eyes for cosmetic reasons. Possible treatments include: Addressing underlying medical conditions In some cases, treating the underlying medical condition responsible can make asymmetrical eyes seem less noticeable. For example, treating Graves' disease with radioactive iodine or thyroid medications may stop the eyes protruding. Those who have a medical condition that is contributing to their eye asymmetry should speak to their doctor about managing their symptoms. Botox Botox is a nonsurgical option for facial asymmetry. It involves injecting Botox, which is a muscle relaxer that comes from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, into the area around the eyebrows. Botox treatment lifts the brows, reducing the appearance of uneven eyes. The effects of Botox will typically last for around 3–6 months . Brow lift A brow lift is a cosmetic procedure that elevates the eyebrows. The aim is to give the face a more youthful appearance and provide greater facial symmetry. There are different types of techniques a surgeon might use to lift the brow, but they will usually perform the procedure while a person is under general anesthesia. Some potential risks of a brow lift include: bleeding

further asymmetry (though additional surgery can correct this)

hair loss or changes to the hairline

infections

an allergic reaction to the anesthetic

scarring

temporary or permanent skin numbness The results of a brow lift are not permanent. Aging and sun damage can cause the skin to droop again. Blepharoplasty Blepharoplasty is a type of cosmetic surgery that corrects uneven eyelids. It is a frequently performed aesthetic procedure. During the procedure, a surgeon will remove excess fat, muscle, or skin from around the eye area to make the eyes appear more symmetrical. After this surgery, a person may experience temporary bruising and swelling. Some other risks include: bleeding

infections

an allergic reaction to the anesthetic

scarring Less commonly, the procedure may cause chronic conjunctivitis (inflammation of a part of the eye) or swelling that lasts for more than 3 months. In rare cases, blindness can occur. Orbital surgery Orbital surgery is surgery on the eye socket (orbit). There are a few different types of orbital surgery, depending on the problem and the area of the eye socket that it affects. A surgeon may carry out procedures to: repair fractures

remove tumors

remove bones or fat to treat the effects of Graves' disease

reconstruct the anatomy of the socket Like all surgeries, these procedures carry risks.

Home remedies If they wish to, people with minor facial asymmetry may be able to use home remedies to make their eyes appear more symmetrical. Some options include: Makeup techniques Various contouring and highlighting techniques can reduce uneven eyes and eyebrows. Makeup artists and online tutorials can provide guidance on this. Some people even use hairstyling techniques to draw attention away from their eyes. Eyelid tape Putting eyelid tape on a sagging eyelid can lift the skin, hiding the sagging and asymmetry. These thin, transparent strips are available to buy in beauty stores. They are also available online.