Many prescription and some over-the-counter medications can cause hair loss as a side effect. Hair loss as a result of medications is often temporary, meaning normal hair growth will resume when people stop taking the drug. In rare cases, however, people can experience permanent hair loss. Here we look at the types of medications that can cause hair loss and the options for avoiding or reversing drug-induced hair loss.

Will it grow back? Share on Pinterest Certain supplements may help hair grow back. Hair loss from medication usually ceases once people stop taking the medication. However, it is vital to speak to a doctor before stopping a drug, even if it is causing hair loss. Once a person has ceased the medication, hair can take up to 6 months to grow back. Some people may notice hair growth within 3–6 months, but it may take 12–18 months for the hair to return to normal.

How to reverse hair loss People may be able to help reverse hair loss using home remedies and natural solutions. Diet and supplements Eating a balanced diet may help support healthy hair and regrowth. A diet that contains plenty of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, as well as antioxidants, may also help. A 2015 study looked at the effect of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidant supplementation on hair growth in 120 healthy females. After 6 months, the researchers found that almost 90% of the participants who took the supplements saw reduced hair loss, as well as increased thickness of their hair. If a person has a deficiency in specific nutrients, it can affect hair growth. People can get a blood test to check for deficiencies that can contribute to hair loss, such as: iron

biotin

zinc People who have a deficiency can take a supplement to boost levels, which may help hair to grow back. Minoxidil topical solution People can buy minoxidil, or Rogaine, over the counter (OTC) and apply it topically to the scalp. People using minoxidil may start to see their hair growing back within 3–6 months. People can speak to a pharmacist about minoxidil or purchase it online. Pumpkin seed oil Pumpkin seed oil may reduce the effects of 5-alpha reductase, which is an enzyme that contributes to hair loss. The authors of a 2014 study looked at the effects of pumpkin seed oil in 76 males with hair loss. After 24 weeks, those who took 400 milligrams (mg) of pumpkin seed oil every day had a 40% increase in hair count, compared to 10% in those taking a placebo. Pumpkin seed oil is available in health food stores and online. If people are not seeing results from home and natural remedies after a few months, they can talk to their doctor to discuss other options.

Medications that can cause hair loss Drugs that can cause hair loss include: Blood thinners Blood thinners, or anticoagulants, can cause hair loss. These include heparin injections and warfarin sodium, which includes the branded drugs: Panwarfin

Coumadin

Sofarin Statins Statins, which are drugs that lower cholesterol, can cause hair loss. These include: Atromid-S (clofibrate)

Lopid (gemfibrozil) Antidepressants Antidepressants that can cause hair loss include: Prozac (fluoxetine hydrochloride)

Paxil (paroxetine)

Zoloft (sertraline hydrochloride)

Tofranil (imipramine)

Janimine (imipramine)

Anafranil (clomipramine)

Sertraline Amphetamines People may take amphetamines for managing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or treating narcolepsy. The amphetamine drug Adderall lists alopecia as one of the side effects people may experience. Anti-gout medications Allopurinol is a drug that doctors prescribe to lower uric acid levels in people with gout. Brand names of allopurinol include: Zyloprim

Lopurin Beta-blockers for glaucoma Timolol is a beta-blocker people may use to treat glaucoma. Forms of timolol that may cause hair loss include: Timoptic ocudose

Timoptic eye drops

Timoptic XC Beta-blockers for high blood pressure People taking beta-blockers as a treatment for high blood pressure may experience hair loss as a side effect. These drugs include: Tenormin (atenolol)

Corgard (nadolol)

Lopressor (metoprolol)

Blocadren (timolol)

Inderal or Inderal LA (propranolol) Hormonal medications Hormonal medications can treat many different conditions, but can also contribute to hair loss in both males and females. These drugs include: birth control pills

estrogen or progesterone hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

testosterone

androgenic hormones

steroids, including prednisone and anabolic steroids Anti-inflammatory drugs Some anti-inflammatory drugs that can cause hair loss include: Naprosyn (naproxen)

Anaprox (naproxen)

Clinoril (sulindac)

Indocin (indomethacin) Antirheumatic drugs People taking medication to treat rheumatoid arthritis may experience hair loss. This is because antirheumatic drugs work to fight inflammation by stopping cell growth. Some drugs target all cells indiscriminately, which means it can affect the cells that produce new hair. Antirheumatic drugs that may cause hair loss include: Methotrexate, which causes hair loss in 1–3% of users

Arava (leflunomide), which causes hair loss in roughly 10% of people who take it Enbrel (etanercept) and Humira (adalimumab) may also cause hair loss in rare cases. Researchers think this might be because these drugs affect molecules in the body that send messages between cells. Parkinson's disease drugs The drug Levodopa or L-dopa can cause hair loss. Stomach disorder drugs Drugs to treat stomach ulcers and digestive issues may cause hair loss. These medications include: Tagamet (cimetidine)

Pepcid (famotidine)

Zantac (ranitidine) Other drugs Other medications that can cause hair loss include: medications for thyroid disorders

immunosuppressants

chemotherapy

antifungals, such as voriconazole

some antibiotics

anticonvulsants such as Tridone or Trimethadione

isotretinoin (Accutane)

drugs that contain vitamin A

What to ask a doctor When discussing medications with a doctor, people may want to ask some of the following: What side effects could the new medication have?

Will the new medication have any effect on hair growth?

Is there an alternative medication that does not cause hair loss?

Could there be any other cause for the hair loss? A doctor may also be able to tell people whether their hair will start to grow back by itself or whether they will need treatment for hair loss.