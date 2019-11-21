Constipation is a common complaint. While medications and over-the-counter treatments can help, some people may be interested in alternative therapies, such as yoga.

Though yoga may not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to constipation, there is some evidence that suggests yoga can help alleviate it.

For example, a 2015 study of people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) determined that yoga could be a cost effective alternative therapy for the predominant symptoms of the condition, which are constipation and diarrhea. The researchers added that yoga might also help address other symptoms that IBS may bring, such as anxiety and fatigue.

Some yoga postures can manipulate a person's digestive tract and may help relieve constipation by encouraging the digestive tract to pass stool or gas.

Keep reading for more information on yoga poses that may help alleviate constipation. Some of these poses are more challenging than others. Be cautious when attempting these postures, and do not push yourself too hard. Some people may prefer to speak to a yoga instructor before attempting the more advanced postures.