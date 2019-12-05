Many people try essential oils as a treatment for high blood pressure, or hypertension, usually by inhaling the scent or applying the oil to the skin. However, there is little evidence that essential oils can reduce blood pressure. As untreated hypertension can result in a heart attack or stroke, it is important not to rely on essential oils alone as a remedy. A doctor can recommend lifestyle changes and medications for high blood pressure. Talk to a doctor before including essential oils in a treatment plan. In this article, we list essential oils that may help people who are managing hypertension. We also describe how to use the oils safely and the risks involved.

How to use them A person could try using essential oils by: mixing them into a fragrance-free body lotion

adding a few drops of essential oil to a carrier oil — such as coconut oil or sweet almond oil — and using the mixture in a massage

adding the oils to a diffuser or oil burner

sprinkling a few drops into a warm bath

inhaling the scent directly from the bottle

How effective are essential oils for high blood pressure? Overall, the research into essential oils for high blood pressure is still very limited. A person should not use these oils as a replacement for prescribed medication. In practice, results likely vary from one individual to another and may depend on the type of oil that a person uses. In a 2006 study , researchers assigned 52 participants with hypertension to three groups: an essential oil group, a placebo group, and a control group. Those in the essential oil group inhaled a blend of lavender, ylang-ylang, and bergamot once daily for 4 weeks. The researchers measured all the participants' blood pressure and pulse twice weekly. They observed significant differences among the groups, suggesting that inhaling specific essential oils may reduce psychological stress responses, serum cortisol levels, and blood pressure. In 2012, scientists conducted a similar study . This time, the aim was to observe the effects of essential oil inhalation on blood pressure and salivary cortisol levels in 83 people with prehypertension or hypertension. Those in the essential oil group inhaled a blend of lavender, ylang-ylang, marjoram, and neroli over 24 hours. After this, the participants' daytime blood pressure and salivary cortisol levels significantly decreased, compared with those in the placebo and control groups. However, in a 2014 study that included 100 participants, the researchers found that exposure to essential oil vapor for longer than 1 hour may be harmful to cardiovascular health. Anyone interested in using essential oils to lower high blood pressure should talk to a doctor first. Also, it is important to only consider essential oils to be complementary treatments.

Safety and risks Essential oils do not pose major risks if people use them as directed. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) consider the majority of oils to be "generally recognized as safe." However, take the following precautions: Do not ingest essential oils — only use them externally.

Always dilute essential oils with carrier oils before applying them to the skin. Undiluted oils can cause skin irritation.

People with asthma, migraine, or headaches may need to avoid inhaling some essential oils.

Discuss essential oils with a doctor or another healthcare professional before trying them.

Avoid using essential oils close to the eyes. If the oil gets into an eye, rinse it thoroughly with water and contact a doctor.

Only use essential oils from reputable brands, and ensure that they have not expired.

Keep essential oils away from children and animals.

When spraying or diffusing oil preparations, consider others in the area. Some oils can cause harm to pregnant women, children, and animals. It is especially important for people with underlying health issues, including asthma, and anyone taking supplements or medications to consult a doctor before trying essential oils. If a person ingests an essential oil, adverse effects can be noticeable within 30 minutes, though they may take up to 4 hours to appear. These unwanted effects can include: skin irritation

eye pain, soreness, or irritation

a persistent cough

nausea and vomiting

drowsiness

shallow breathing

seizures

coma If a person has ingested essential oils, contact poison control or otherwise seek medical advice. People in the United States should call 1-800-222-1222.

Essential oils during pregnancy or childhood The use of essential oils by pregnant women or around children is highly controversial. There is a concern that, in pregnant women, topically applied oils may penetrate the placenta and affect the fetus. Also, inhaled molecules of these oils may pass to the fetus through the blood. However, some essential oils may be safe for use during pregnancy. Pregnant women should consult their doctors before trying any essential oil. Babies and older children have a greater risk of toxicity from essential oils than adults. Even 2 milliliters can cause significant poisoning in infants, for example. Small amounts of some oils may be safe in certain circumstances, but it is always advisable to consult a doctor before using essential oils around children. Overall, it is a good idea to avoid diffusing essential oils in the presence of children or pregnant women.