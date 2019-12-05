Male discharge is any fluid that comes from the urethra other than urine. The urethra is a narrow tube that carries urine from the bladder and semen from the ejaculatory ducts. These fluids travel along the urethra before exiting the body at the urethral opening in the tip of the penis. Some types of discharge are natural and help protect or lubricate the penis. Others may occur as a result of an underlying health condition. These may be accompanied by symptoms such as pain, irritation, or an unpleasant smell. This article describes the types of penile discharge that doctors consider normal and those they consider to be abnormal. We outline the symptoms associated with each and provide information on when to see a doctor.

What is normal discharge? Share on Pinterest Preejaculate and ejaculate are part of normal discharge. Normal discharge includes preejaculate and ejaculate. These are released from the tip of the penis during sexual arousal and intercourse. Although not strictly penile discharge, smegma is another substance that may build up around the head of the penis. The sections below will cover these types of normal male discharge in more detail. Preejaculate Preejaculatory fluid, or precum, is a thick alkaline mucus produced in the bulbourethral glands. The bulbourethral glands, or Cowper's glands, are two pea-sized glands located below the prostate gland. During sexual stimulation, the bulbourethral glands secrete up to 4 milliliters (ml) of preejaculate into the urethra. Preejaculatory fluid may: function as a lubricant for semen

lubricate the tip of the penis during intercourse

neutralize acidity left by urine residue in the urethra

neutralize vaginal acidity Whereas the bulbourethral glands release preejaculatory fluid, it is the testes that release sperm. Nonetheless, a 2011 study found that some preejaculate contains live sperm. Preejaculatory samples from the participants contained up to 23 million sperm. Researchers are not sure whether preejaculate is contaminated immediately before ejaculation or contaminated with sperm leftover from a previous ejaculation. Ejaculate Ejaculate, or semen, is a milky, cloudy fluid that travels through the urethra and out of the penis following sexual stimulation. This process is called ejaculation, and it usually happens during orgasm. Healthy sperm concentrations in semen are around 15–150 million sperm per ml of semen. Sperm are produced in the testes. They then mature inside ducts located behind the testes. These ducts are called the epididymis and the vas deferens. During sexual stimulation, the sperm mix with seminal fluid to form semen. Seminal fluid is a whitish liquid produced by the prostate glands and glands called the seminal vesicles. Sperm make up a small part of semen. Semen is composed of the following: 1–5% sperm

around 5% secretions from the bulbourethral glands

15–30% secretions from the prostate

fluid from the seminal vesicle Smegma Smegma is a thick, white substance made up of skin cells, skin oils, and moisture. It is secreted by the sebaceous glands in the skin around the genitals. In males, smegma tends to build up between the head of the penis and the foreskin. Smegma is a natural lubricant that helps keep the genitals moist and enables the foreskin to retract during sexual intercourse. However, smegma buildup may produce a foul odor and can act as a breeding ground for bacteria. Washing the penis once per day with clean, warm water will help reduce smegma buildup. That said, males should avoid washing the penis too frequently with soap or shower gel, as these products can cause irritation and soreness.

When to see a doctor A male should see a doctor if they experience discharge from the penis that is not any of the following: urine

preejaculate

ejaculate

smegma To determine what is causing the penile discharge, a doctor may: ask about the person's symptoms

make a note of their medical and sexual history

examine the affected area of the penis

ask for a urine sample to identify signs of a UTI

swab the affected area and analyze the swab for bacteria and viruses After identifying the cause of the discharge, the doctor will determine the best course of treatment.