Hepatitis C is a viral liver infection that can become chronic. Some people have antibodies associated with the virus in their blood but do not have an active hepatitis C infection. These antibodies can lead to false-positive results on blood tests for the infection. A person can have hepatitis C for a number of years, or sometimes decades, without experiencing any symptoms. Blood tests are the only tool for determining whether a person has the infection. Here, learn about the blood tests that doctors use to check for hepatitis C. We describe their accuracy rates, why false-positive results happen, and what doctors do next.

Why have a test for hepatitis C? Share on Pinterest A test for hepatitis C is important because a person may have no symptoms. Many people with hepatitis C are not aware that they have the infection, as they may experience no symptoms. This is why testing is important for those at risk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 75–85% of people who have hepatitis C go on to develop a chronic, or long-lasting, form of the infection. The tests to check for the hepatitis C virus (HCV) have a high accuracy rate. However, they sometimes give false-positive results. A false-positive result means that a test has incorrectly detected an illness or disease in someone who does not have that condition. One test that doctors regularly use to detect the virus is called the anti-HCV test. In a 2017 study , researchers found that this test gave false-positive results to 22% of the cohort of low-risk individuals. False positives are less common among people who have a higher risk of developing hepatitis C. A person may have an increased risk of this infection if they were born between 1945 and 1965 , if they have used injected drugs, or if they received a blood transfusion before 1992, for example. Because false positives are possible, doctors confirm all positive HCV test results with follow-up testing.

Hepatitis C testing The CDC recommend that doctors use a two-step screening process to identify hepatitis C infections. Hepatitis C antibody test Initially, doctors use the anti-HCV test. It detects antibodies that the immune system produces to fight the HCV. However, the anti-HCV test cannot tell whether the antibodies are present because a person currently has an active hepatitis C infection or whether they have had this infection in the past. The antibodies can remain, even if a person has had successful treatment, or if their body has cleared the virus on its own. Anyone who receives a positive result on an anti-HCV test will require follow-up testing. Learn more about the hepatitis C antibody test here. HCV RNA PCR test The HCV RNA PCR test detects the genetic material, or RNA, of the HCV. It does so using a process called a polymerase chain reaction: PCR. Doctors can use this test to confirm a positive result from an anti-HCV test. As well as showing whether the virus is present in the body, the HCV RNA PCR test can show the number of viral particles in the blood. The medical name for the number of particles is the viral load. Learn more about the HCV RNA PCR test here.

Why a false positive happens A doctor will consider two factors when reviewing the accuracy of a test result. These two factors are the test's specificity and sensitivity. Specificity refers to the ability of a test to correctly identify those who do not have a disease. This is called the true negative rate. Sensitivity reflects the ability of a test to correctly identify those who do have a disease. This is called the true positive rate. According to a 2016 review , third-generation anti-HCV tests have an average specificity of 97.5% to 99.7%. The sensitivity of these tests varies from 61.0% to 81.8%. These findings indicate that anti-HCV tests detect true negatives more accurately than true positives. A person may receive a false-positive test result if they have HCV antibodies from a previous infection. They may have received successful treatment for this infection, or their body may have cleared it without treatment. In either case, the antibodies from the previous infection can remain in the body and lead to positive results on anti-HCV tests. False-positive results can also occur in children who inherit hepatitis C antibodies from their mothers. Ultimately, a person who receives a positive result from an anti-HCV test may not have an active hepatitis C infection. This is why a doctor then typically performs another test — the HCV RNA PCR test — before making a diagnosis.

What to do A person who receives a positive result from an anti-HCV test may wish to talk with their doctor about follow-up testing. However, in most cases, doctors confirm all positive anti-HCV test results with HCV RNA PCR tests. A person who receives a negative result from an HCV RNA PCR test does not have an active hepatitis C infection. They do not require further testing or treatment. A positive result from an HCV RNA PCR test indicates an active hepatitis C infection. The doctor will then present treatment options.

Prevention People who do not have hepatitis C can often prevent exposure to it by: not sharing personal care items, such as razors and toothbrushes

using correct safety precautions when treating open wounds

not using injected drugs

not sharing or reusing needles

wearing gloves when handling blood