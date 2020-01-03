If you buy something through a link on this page, we may earn a small commission. How this works. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a collective term for a group of chronic lung conditions including chronic bronchitis, refractory asthma, and emphysema. However, there are a number of supplements and remedies available that may help ease the symptoms of COPD. People with COPD find it increasingly difficult to breathe. Among other symptoms, they may experience coughing, wheezing, and a feeling of tightness in the chest. Nutrition is very important for the 15.7 million people in the United States with a COPD diagnosis. According to the COPD Foundation, people with COPD may need 430–720 more calories per day than other people, due to the effort they need to exert while breathing. In fact, 25–40% of people with COPD are also dealing with malnutrition, which interferes with their long-term prognosis. At present, there is no cure for COPD. However, the American Lung Association suggest that eating a high fat, low carbohydrate diet can be helpful for people with breathing problems. There are also many different supplements and remedies that people with COPD can try to support their medical treatment and help them manage their condition. Keep reading to learn more.

Vitamins Researchers have identified the following vitamins for COPD treatment and support: 1. Vitamin D Share on Pinterest Vitamin D may help the lungs function better. Studies have suggested that many people with COPD have low vitamin D, and that taking vitamin D supplements helps the lungs function better. Taking vitamin D-3 supplements for COPD can also protect against moderate or severe flare-ups. 2. Vitamin C Researchers have linked low levels of vitamin C to increases in shortness of breath, mucus, and wheezing. 3. Vitamin E Studies suggest that people experiencing a flare-up of COPD symptoms tend to have lower levels of vitamin E than people whose COPD is stable. Other studies suggest that long-term use of vitamin E supplements may help prevent COPD. 4. Vitamin A According to one study, individuals with the highest intake of vitamin A had a 52% lower risk of COPD.

Minerals Researchers have identified the following minerals for COPD treatment and support: 5. Magnesium Magnesium supports lung function, but some COPD medications may interfere with the body's ability to absorb it. People should also exercise caution when taking magnesium supplements for COPD, because it can interfere with some drugs and cause side effects. 6. Calcium Calcium can help the lungs function, but some COPD medications may cause people to lose calcium. This makes it even more important for people with COPD to consider increasing calcium-rich foods in their diet. If a person is not able to reach their calcium needs through the diet, it may be necessary to take a calcium supplement.

When to see a doctor COPD is chronic and progressive, which means that it does not go away and tends to get worse with time. People with COPD need to see their doctor regularly to monitor and manage their condition. Even though prescription drugs cannot reverse the gradual decline in breathing capacity, they can help people with COPD manage their symptoms. Also, getting regular flu shots can help people with COPD prevent illnesses that could cause serious complications. For these reasons, people with COPD need regular medical care. Although taking supplements for COPD can be helpful, people with this condition should speak to a doctor or other healthcare provider about all the supplements they are taking or planning to take. Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other products may interact and interfere with COPD medications. They can also cause side effects.