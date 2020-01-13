The hallmark symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are motor symptoms that include shaking hands and slowness of movement, but specialists still do not entirely understand what causes this disease. Newly published research may now overturn prevailing notions about key Parkinson’s mechanisms.

According to official estimates, in 2020, approximately 930,000 people aged 45 years or older in the United States will be living with Parkinson’s disease.

Despite the large number of people who live with this condition, researchers are still unsure exactly what causes it, and, to date, they have found no way of reversing it.

The primary symptoms of Parkinson’s disease affect movement and include shakiness, slowness of movement, and limb rigidity.

These motor symptoms can seriously affect a person’s quality of life, so specialists have put a lot of work into finding ways of lessening their effects.

So far, the prevalent view among Parkinson’s disease specialists has been that the motor symptoms occur when dopaminergic neurons — the brain cells that synthesize the chemical messenger dopamine — start dying off abnormally.

Therefore, to try to offset motor symptoms, doctors may prescribe people with Parkinson’s disease a drug called levodopa (or L-DOPA), which helps boost the brain’s reserve of dopamine.

However, the long-term use of L-DOPA can lead to serious side effects, including erratic, involuntary movements.

But what if motor symptoms do not start with the death of dopaminergic neurons? If this were the case, it could change how researchers and medical practitioners understand Parkinson’s disease and the best way of treating it.