Neosporin is a brand of triple-antibiotic ointment. It contains bacitracin zinc, neomycin sulfate, and polymyxin B sulfate. Bacitracin ointment is also available, and it does not include the other two antibiotics. While both types of cream can help treat minor scratches, cuts, and burns, many people are allergic to bacitracin. Antibiotic ointments can help reduce the risk of infection, which is particularly important for people with weak immune systems. However, a 2018 meta-analysis found that these creams were barely more effective at preventing infection than a placebo. In this article, learn more about the differences between Neosporin and bacitracin-only ointments and whether they are necessary.

Bacitracin vs. Neosporin Share on Pinterest People with weak immune systems may benefit from antibiotic ointments, as they can reduce the risk of infection. Bacitracin and Neosporin are both topical antibiotics — medicated creams that a person can use directly on their skin. Doctors sometimes call Neosporin "neo-bac-polym" because of the combination of antibiotics that it contains. Some pharmacies also sell triple antibiotic ointments that are generic versions of Neosporin. The formulations in these vary among manufacturers — they may contain slightly different ingredients from Neosporin or different proportions of each ingredient. Bacitracin ointment only contains one antibiotic. This means that Neosporin offers broader antibiotic coverage that may fight more types of bacteria. However, no recent research has directly compared Neosporin to bacitracin-only ointment, so it is unclear whether one is safer or more effective than the other.

Uses Doctors have used bacitracin and ointments containing it since the 1940s, when researchers discovered this antibiotic. Bacitracin and Neosporin ointments have similar uses, including: keeping the wound moist to limit the chances of scarring

reducing the risk of infection

keeping the wound clean

easing pain Both ointments are for mild and uncomplicated injuries, such as minor burns, scrapes, and cuts. Neither preparation is strong enough to treat a serious skin infection or any systemic infection. Deep wounds may require additional treatment, including stitches, oral antibiotics, or vaccinations against diseases such as tetanus. Do not consume either ointment or use it as a substitute for medical care.

Pros and cons Because both types of ointment contain bacitracin, the benefits and risks are similar. The benefits of using Neosporin or bacitracin-only ointment include: Reduced scarring. Both products help keep the wound moist, which may prevent or reduce scarring.

Alternatives Petroleum jelly products, such as Vaseline, can be good alternatives to bacitracin or Neosporin. The jelly keeps wounds from drying out, which can prevent or ease itching and other unpleasant symptoms. Petroleum jelly also carries a lower risk of allergic reactions and may help keep wounds clean and reduce the risk of scarring. Lanolin-based lotions or those containing vitamin E may also help. However, some people are allergic to lanolin. It is crucial to check ingredients lists and do a patch skin test before widely using any cream or lotion. Beyond creams and ointments, it is important to keep wounds clean. If a person is not interested in using a cream, they should rinse the wound several times a day with mild soap and warm water. Avoid picking at a wound. Keep it covered if it is frequently exposed to allergens or dirt, particularly if the wound is on a hand or the face. People with itchy wounds or localized allergic reactions may find relief by using hydrocortisone cream.