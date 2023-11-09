Share on Pinterest Experts say atrial fibrillation should be treated due to the health conditions it can bring on. Luis Alvarez/Getty Images Researchers report that people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib) at or before age 65 are more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than those diagnosed after age 65.

AFib can also lead to other health conditions, such as stroke, mood changes, and cognitive deficits.

Experts say treating AFib can reduce the risk of dementia. People with atrial fibrillation (AFib) are more likely to develop dementia, according to a new research published in the journal JAMA Network Open. There were 433,746 participants in the study with 30,601 having AFib. In a follow-up period of more than 12 years, the researchers noted 5,898 new-onset dementia cases, 1,031 of which were diagnosed in participants with AFib. Researchers reported that participants who were 65 or younger when diagnosed with AFib had a higher risk of developing all-cause dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and vascular dementia. Those who were diagnosed at 75 or older had the lowest risk of all-cause dementia. The study did have a large sample size, but researchers noted its limitations included: It was observational only – cause and effect could not be determined.

94% of participants were white, meaning the results can’t be generalized to other races and ethnicities.

There could have been selection bias after researchers excluded people who did not match the criteria. “This is a very important study. The results are consistent with other studies. but this one is much larger in scope,” said Dr. Shephal Doshi, a cardiac electrophysiologist and director of cardiac electrophysiology and pacing at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California who was not involved in the study. “And it adds information on the potential of harm to the heart from AFib.”

Other research on AFib and dementia risk A study published in the journal JACC: Advances in October 2023 reported that AFib was associated with an increased risk of mild cognitive impairment and progression to dementia. Researchers identified 233,833 people with AFib in a United Kingdom primary electronic health records database. During a 5-year follow-up, there were 4,269 cases of mild cognitive impairment in both people with AFib and those without the condition. The researchers found that people with AFib had a 45% increased risk of mild cognitive impairment. Those with AFib who developed cognitive impairment also had a 25% increased risk of going on to develop dementia. However, people treated with digoxin or other anticoagulants for AFib did not have an increased mild cognitive impairment risk. Individuals with AFib and mild cognitive impairment had the most significant risk of dementia.