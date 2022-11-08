Share on Pinterest A new study found that cholesterol drugs and diabetes drugs may lessen the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Alejandro Moreno de Carlos/Stocksy

Researchers investigated the effects of multiple medications on the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) .

. The findings show that lipid-lowering drugs and anti-diabetic drugs are linked to lower AMD prevalence.

The study authors noted that further research is needed to confirm their results and understand the underlying mechanisms.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an eye condition characterized by deterioration of the central field of vision. According to the National Eye Institute , AMD is the leading cause of blindness in older adults and typically affects those ages 55 and older.

Multiple factors may affect AMD risk, including genetic and environmental risk factors . Factors that may increase risk include smoking , a sedentary lifestyle , and chronic inflammation .

Despite decades of research, no medical treatments exist to prevent AMD and limited methods available to slow its progression.

Studies have examined how various drugs, such as lipid-lowering drugs (LLD)s like statins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) , and antidiabetic drugs , affect the development of AMD.

Results from these studies, however, have been inconsistent. It thus remains unclear as to whether these drugs are linked to the risk of AMD.

In a new study, researchers conducted a meta-analysis of studies examining the links between various medications and AMD. They found that LLDs and antidiabetic drugs are linked to a lower prevalence of AMD.

Dr. Howard R. Krauss, surgical neuro-ophthalmologist and director of Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Eye, Ear & Skull Base Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today:

“The implications of these findings are that there may be pharmaceuticals, supplements, or lifestyle changes, beyond those already determined (such as smoking cessation) which will [delay] the onset and progression of AMD. In particular, LLDs and diabetes drugs are candidates worthy of further study.”

The study was recently published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.