Scientists found a potential risk mechanism through which obesity may increase Alzheimer's disease risk and how the conditions may cause brain degeneration in similar ways. Obesity is linked to multiple diseases, including heart disease, depression, and cancer.

Researchers from The Neuro of McGill University have now found a link between how both obesity and Alzheimer’s disease affect the brain.

Scientists believe losing excess weight may help a person lower their Alzheimer’s risk. Obesity is associated with various diseases and health concerns, including cardiovascular disease , diabetes, high blood pressure , depression, and cancer. Previous research has also found a link between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease. A new study led by researchers at The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) of McGill University has now found a potential risk mechanism through which obesity may increase Alzheimer’s disease risk. Scientists found the type of neurodegeneration caused by obesity similar to the type causing Alzheimer’s disease. For this reason, researchers believe losing weight could slow cognitive decline while a person ages and lower their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The study appears in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Obesity and Alzheimer’s disease Dr. Morys said this study was prompted by a previous study in which they saw that obesity-related neurodegeneration patterns were visually similar to the ones in Alzheimer’s disease: “It was known previously that obesity is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, but we wanted to directly compare brain atrophy patterns in both, which is what we did in this new study.” In this study, Dr. Morys and his team compared patterns of gray matter atrophy — or loss of brain cells — in patients with obesity or Alzheimer’s disease. Using a sample of more than 1,300 individuals, they compared patients with Alzheimer’s disease to healthy controls and obese (otherwise healthy) individuals with lean individuals. Upon analysis, scientists found that both obesity and Alzheimer’s disease affected the loss of grey matter brain cells — also known as cortical thinning — in similar ways. For example, researchers found cortical thinning in both the right temporoparietal cortex and left prefrontal cortex were similar in both groups. Based on these findings, researchers believe losing weight could potentially slow cognitive decline and lower a person’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease. “At this point, our study suggests that obesity prevention, weight loss, but also decreasing other metabolic risk factors related to obesity, such as type 2 diabetes or hypertension, might reduce the risk for Alzheimer’s disease and have beneficial effects on cognition.” – Dr. Morys