“This is the largest and most in-depth study of telomere length (a marker of biological aging) and brain structure/function. We found links between longer telomeres and larger volumes of the brain (such as the hippocampus) that are affected by dementia. These may explain why/how longer telomeres are protective against dementia.” — Dr. Anya Topiwala , of Oxford Population Health, part of the University of Oxford, UK, and lead study author

Changes in these markers of brain structure and function precede clinical symptoms of dementia, and these findings suggest that the association between telomere length and dementia risk may be mediated through these changes in brain structure.

Previous studies suggest that shorter telomere length is associated with biological aging of the brain and a greater risk of neurodegenerative conditions. A recent study published in PLOS ONE suggests that long telomere length of chromosomes in white blood cells was associated with fewer brain markers of neurodegeneration and a lower risk of dementia.

Each of the chromosomes present in the cell nucleus consists of a double-stranded molecule of DNA. The end of each chromosome consists of telomeres, a region made up of repeats of a short DNA sequence (TTAGGG).

These short repeated DNA sequences in the telomere are covered by shelterin proteins. The telomer-shelterin complexes help protect the ends of the chromosome from being damaged and avert the fusion of one chromosome with another.

Moreover, the ends of the chromosome resemble breaks in the DNA and can be recognized as broken by DNA repair enzymes. This can, in turn, activate pathways involved in senescence, which is the irreversible arrest of cell division. Senescence is one of the mechanisms that contribute to biological aging.

The telomere-shelterin complex prevents the recognition of the chromosome ends as being broken.

Each of the two DNA strands of the chromosome is duplicated during cell division, and this process is carried out by an enzyme called DNA polymerase. The DNA polymerase binds to a short fragment of RNA called primer to initiate DNA synthesis.

The process of DNA replication occurs at multiple sites along the same strand, and the gap left behind between newly created DNA fragments after the removal of the RNA primer is filled in by DNA polymerase.

However, DNA polymerase cannot fill the gap left at the end of the chromosome after the removal of the RNA primer. Thus, the telomeres start to get increasingly shorter with each cell division and, consequently, with aging.

“Dementia impacts more than 45 million people worldwide. Because shorter chromosomal telomeres are a sign of aging and related to both neurodegeneration and incidence of dementia, it is plausible that interventions targeting telomere length preservation could one day aid in preventing or delaying Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.”

— Dr. Jennifer Bramen, senior research scientist at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, speaking to Medical News Today

The shortening of telomeres can result in the cells undergoing senescence and, thus, biological aging. In addition, studies suggest that the decrease in telomere length is also associated with an increased risk of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Individuals with Alzheimer’s disease show changes in brain structure before the manifestation of clinical symptoms. Specifically, individuals with Alzheimer’s disease show changes in both the gray and white matter in the brain.

The gray matter is composed of neuronal cells and is involved in the processing of information. Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by a decline in gray matter volume throughout the brain, including in the hippocampus, a brain region involved in memory. Disruption to neuronal networks within the gray matter predicts brain atrophy and is evident before the emergence of clinical symptoms.

In contrast, white matter consists of neuronal processes involved in the transmission of information. Studies have shown that individuals who show reduced integrity of white matter tracts are at an increased risk of AD.

However, the association between telomere length and these markers of brain degeneration has not been extensively examined.