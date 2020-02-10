How is it that colorblind squids can camouflage themselves with different colors? Researchers have turned to modern technology to reveal a surprisingly complex brain.

New research has found that squid brains are more complex than scientists once believed.

There is more to squids — which belong to the cephalopod family, with octopi and cuttlefish — than meets the eye.

They are actually able to count, solve problems, recognize patterns, and communicate through a number of signals.

Though colorblind, they are also able to instantly change colors, using different colors on their upper and lower bodies to blend into different backgrounds and attract potential mates.

This complex behavior has drawn intense interest by researchers over the years.

Now, researchers at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, have turned to modern technology to complete the first MRI-based map of the brain of the squid in 50 years.

The results of their study now appear in the journal iScience.

“Despite intense interest and research progress concerning cephalopods’ complex behavioral and cognitive abilities, the large sized complex cephalopod nervous systems, in particular, are an ‘elephant in the room’ when it comes to knowledge gaps, with most work on their neuroarchitecture and function dating back over 50 years ago,” Wen-Sung Chung told Medical News Today.

Chung, of the Queensland Brain Institute, and team were particularly interested in the neural ability of these creatures to change color not only for camouflage, but also to communicate.

What they found was a brain more complex than that of a rat or a mouse. In fact, its complexity was similar to that of a dog’s brain.