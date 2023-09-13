How the weather affects blood pressure Previous studies have shown there is a seasonal variation when it comes to blood pressure. Generally speaking, blood pressure tends to increase during the cold weather months and decrease during the warmer weather months. “One of the main ways in which blood pressure gets regulated in the body is the arteries either clamping down or loosening up — we call that vasoconstriction and vasodilation ,” explained Dr. Yu-Ming Ni, a board-certified cardiologist and lipidologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, who was not involved in the recent study study. “If it’s cold outside, you become vasoconstrictive, so the arteries tighten up and the blood pressure goes higher. If you feel hot, then the blood vessels dilate and you get vasodilation that can cool the body down,” Dr. Ni explained for Medical News Today. A study in April 2021 found that just increasing a room’s temperature by 10 degrees can cause a significant change in systolic blood pressure. Another study in February 2016 found older adults living in cold homes of less than 64 degrees Fahrenheit had higher blood pressure, poorer biomarker values in the blood, and worse lung conditions.

Blood pressure in hot vs. cold temperatures For this study, researchers reviewed electronic health records for over 60,000 adults treated for high blood pressure between July 2018 and June 2023 at six healthcare centers. Study participants were an average of 62 years old. More than half identified as Caucasian and about 60% identified as female. When analyzing seasonal blood pressure readings, scientists found that, on average, a study participant’s systolic blood pressure rose by up to 1.7 mm Hg in the winter months compared to the summer months. Additionally, researchers found that participant blood pressure control rates decreased by up to 5% during the cold weather months. “The findings supported the existence of seasonal variation in blood pressure, which has been noted in previous studies,” Robert B. Barrett , a software engineer at the American Medical Association in Greenville, SC, and lead author of this study explained to MNT. “Despite the smaller degree of systolic blood pressure variation, we were surprised to observe a great degree of change in blood pressure control between winter and summer months. Additionally, [the] temperate season was indicated as a significant predictor of visit control — a feature which has not been extensively described before.” – Robert B. Barrett

More monitoring needed Because people with high blood pressure are less likely to have their blood pressure controlled in winter compared to summer, Barrett said more physician and lifestyle interventions may be necessary. “Seasonal variation in blood pressure has a substantial effect on hypertension control, often defined as blood pressure <140/<90,” he continued. “If the blood pressure is very well controlled, for example to <130/<80, then seasonal variation will have little effect on control to <140/<90.” “However, if blood pressure is not well controlled, then patients near the 140/90 level could benefit from monitoring their blood pressure regularly, closer medical follow-up, and avoiding decreased physical activity and increased weight toward year-end,” Barrett added. “Some patients may benefit from increased pharmacological intervention to keep blood pressure controlled during the winter.”