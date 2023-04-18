How do you define obesity? A person has obesity if their current weight is too high for their height. The most common way of defining whether a person has obesity or not is through the body mass index (BMI). This tool uses an adult’s height and current weight to determine whether they have obesity or not: Underweight: BMI of less than 18.5

Healthy: BMI of 18.5-24.9

Overweight: BMI of 25-29.9

Obese: BMI of 30 or more As children and teens are still growing, they require a different BMI calculator to determine obesity, which uses height, age, and gender. However, the BMI measurement does have its flaws. It cannot determine whether a person’s weight is fat or muscle. Additionally, it does not take into account a person’s bone density, race, or overall body composition.

Obesity and cognitive ability According to Dr. Liam Wright, Ph.D., a senior research fellow at the Centre for Longitudinal Studies at University College London in the U.K. and lead author of this study, the research team wanted to study the causal link between cognitive ability and obesity for a few reasons: “Obesity rates have increased massively over the past four decades, but BMI across the population hasn’t increased uniformly, so the question of why some people are more susceptible to obesity than others is important. Alongside this, there is a large literature called cognitive epidemiology that finds evidence that cognitive ability is related to almost all measures of health and health behaviors, including obesity.” “There are some compelling theoretical arguments for why cognitive ability might have a causal effect on health, but unfortunately, most of the cognitive epidemiology literature uses observational research designs that could be biased and not indicate causal effects,” Dr. Wright explained to Medical News Today. “We thought it was important to test for a link between cognitive ability and BMI using a sibling design because it could account for some of the factors that may bias associations found in existing studies.”

Studying siblings to minimize bias For this study, Dr. Wright and his research team compared data from 12,250 siblings from 5,602 households from four separate youth population cohort studies performed in the United States. The data followed each participant from adolescence to age 62. By comparing the link between cognitive ability and BMI within families, the scientists could account for unobserved factors related to family background. “ Sibling designs account for factors that are shared between siblings by design,” Dr. Wright explained. “They don’t require the measurement of these factors — a positive because the measurement is difficult, but also a negative because they don’t show which shared factors matter in actuality.” “With this caveat, there are four broad factors that we thought could be important: genetics (siblings share 50% of DNA), parental socioeconomic class (wealth, geographic location, etc.), parenting styles (particularly regarding dietary choices ), and parental cognitive ability (cognitive ability could operate indirectly!),” he continued. “Again, we didn’t examine these directly.” Dr. Wright said they thought these factors would increase bias in general population studies, so they would find smaller associations than in previous studies, which he says they did. “Note, though, sibling designs have their own weaknesses — particularly the potential for siblings to influence each other, e.g. by modeling each other’s behavior,” he added. “This could mean our results are biased, too, though in this case downwards, and thus smaller than the true causal effect.”

Small association between BMI, cognitive ability When the researchers compared data from unrelated study participants, they found that moving from the 25th to 75th percentile of adolescent cognitive ability was associated with an estimated 0.61 kg/m decrease in BMI, when adjusted for family socioeconomic position. And when the scientists compared data from siblings, they found that the move from the 25th to 75th percentile of adolescent cognitive ability was associated with only a 0.06 kg/m decrease in BMI. Dr. Wright says he was not surprised that the association between cognitive ability and BMI was smaller when comparing siblings than it was when comparing the general population, for the broad factors he outlined. “I was surprised that the association comparing siblings was as small as it was, though,” he continued. “As noted, there are compelling reasons for thinking cognitive ability affects health and health-related decision-making.” “Two possibilities for this small association are that one, our results were biased towards finding smaller associations (e.g. by siblings influencing each other) and two, reflective decision-making isn’t so important in determining BMI as other factors like satiety, etc.,” Dr. Wright added. “Both of these are speculative.”