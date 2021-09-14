Share on Pinterest TV reporters attend a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 13, 2021. The UN rights chief warned that environmental threats from pollution and climate change were sparking and deepening conflicts worldwide. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images



More than 200 health journals have banded together to urge world leaders to adopt a more aggressive response to climate change.

As health journalists, the authors of the editorial cite the damage to human health already resulting from global warming.

The editorial is directed at global leaders attending several major climate summits this fall.

In September 2021, the United Nations General Assembly will meet to address the worldwide climate crisis. Later this fall, two other major summits — a biodiversity conference in Kunming, China, and the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom — will convene.

Ahead of these important gatherings, an international coalition of more than 200 health journals has published an editorial urging a more aggressive and equitable response to the threat of climate change.

On September 6, 2021, a total of 233 journals simultaneously published the editorial.

The editorial is titled, “Call for emergency action to limit global temperature increases, restore biodiversity, and protect health.”

It calls on world governments to undertake in earnest a response that reflects the gravity of climate change.

Lyndsay Walsh, climate policy advisor for Oxfam, told Medical News Today:

“These medical professionals are adding to a chorus of voices calling on rich countries to go beyond their outstanding commitment to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance, further emphasizing that the world is watching closely for what leaders commit to at COP26 in Glasgow.”

The editorial’s authors write:

“Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world, a state of affairs health professionals have been bringing attention to for decades.”

“The science is unequivocal,” says the essay, noting that “a global increase of 1.5°C [2.7°F] above the pre-industrial average and the continued loss of biodiversity risk catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse.”