Share on Pinterest A simple blood test, may in the future, help diagnose Alzheimer’s early. Image credit: Oleksii Syrotkin/Stocksy. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, and the number of people with the condition is increasing rapidly.

Treatment is most effective if started in the early stages, so research is focusing on early diagnosis.

Scientists can detect biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), but CSF sampling involves a lumbar puncture that can be distressing and take several days to recover from.

Now, a study has detected Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers in the blood, potentially leading to easier, earlier tests for Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia currently affects around 60 million people worldwide, and the number is projected to rise to more than 150 million by 2050. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, causes 60-80% of cases. Available treatments work to relieve the symptoms, which may include: memory loss: problems taking in and remembering information

cognitive deficits: difficulty with reasoning, complex tasks, and judgment

problems recognising people or things

problems with spatial awareness

difficulty speaking, reading, or writing

personality or behavior changes.

Researchers devise a blood biomarker test Participants in the recent study were aged between 60 and 85 years. The majority were non-Hispanic white, but there were smaller groups of Hispanic, non-Hispanic Black and other ethnicities. The researchers divided them into three groups: cognitively healthy — no self- or partner-reported memory loss or concerns

mild cognitive impairment — minimal to mild functional impairment but with preservation of independence in functional abilities, or a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment based on the National Institute on Aging (NIA)-Alzheimer’s Association (AA) criteria

mild Alzheimer’s disease — a diagnosis of probable Alzheimer’s disease based on the NIA-AA criteria, or screening results conforming to mild Alzheimer’s. All participants made three visits to the laboratory. On the first, they underwent cognitive testing and blood sampling; the second was for PET scans to assess amyloid in the brain — or CSF sampling where this was unavailable. On the third visit they underwent more blood sampling. The researchers found no relationship between beta-amyloid–40 or t-tau in the blood and amyloid positivity from PET scans. However, there were strong relationships between blood levels of beta-amyloid–42, p-tau181, p-tau217, and amyloid positivity. The researchers recorded lower values of beta-amyloid-42, and higher values for p-tau181 and p-tau217, across all three groups for those whose PET scans showed amyloid. The average concentration of all three biomarkers was significantly less for non-Hispanic Black participants than for non-Hispanic white participants. “[This study] suggests that p-tau217, p-tau181 and [beta-amyloid-42/beta-amyloid-40] ratio were significant predictors of amyloid positivity in all three race and ethnic groups in the study population. This is consistent with what we have seen in other studies, and adds to our understanding of the potential utility of Alzheimer’s blood tests.” – Dr. Heather Snyder