What do we know about the relationship between vitamin D levels and cardiovascular risk? Image credit: Sam Burton/Stocksy. Vitamin D is essential for good health, and the precise impact it has on different aspects of health and the mechanisms underpinning this are the focus of much research.

Previous studies have linked this nutrient to improved cardiovascular health.

Researchers from the Swiss Nutrition and Health Foundation have found a link between vitamin D supplementation and a lower risk for cardiovascular events.

No association was found between taking vitamin D supplements and cardiovascular disease risk or overall death risk. Vitamin D is one of the essential nutrients your body needs to stay healthy. Not only does it help ensure the bones stay strong, but it also supports the body’s immune system and helps regulate cellular functions throughout the body, including those of brain cells. Over the past few years, there have been a number of studies linking vitamin D to other potential health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health. Now, scientists from the Swiss Nutrition and Health Foundation in Epalinges, Switzerland, are adding to this research with a new study showing a link between lower vitamin D levels and a higher risk of cardiovascular events. However, there was no association between having normal vitamin D levels and lower cardiovascular disease or overall death risk. The same results were found when removing participants who took vitamin D supplementation. This study was recently published in the journal Nutrients.

Conflicting results on the impact of vitamin D supplementation Although there has been much research conducted on vitamin D and cardiovascular disease, the results are inconsistent, said Dr. Pollyanna Patriota, a researcher at the Swiss Nutrition and Health Foundation in Epalinges, Switzerland, and the first author of this study. “The role of vitamin D in cardiovascular disease is still debated and there is no strong evidence that vitamin D supplementation can improve heart health,” she told MN. “Likewise, whether supplementation of patients at high cardiovascular disease risk and presenting with vitamin D insufficiency is beneficial with regards to cardiovascular disease outcomes deserves further investigation.” “Cardiovascular disease remains a major cause of mortality worldwide, and despite advances in therapeutic approaches, efficient prevention strategies are required in which diet is definitely an important component,” Dr. Patriota added. She said she and her colleagues decided to study the effect of vitamin D on cardiovascular health because previous studies assessing this association had several limitations, such as participant diversity and a short follow-up period. “Therefore, we decided to study the association between vitamin D levels and cardiovascular events, cardiovascular mortality, and overall mortality, in an apparently healthy, population-based sample living in Lausanne, Switzerland,” she added.