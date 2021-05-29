The research, which appears in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases , lays the ground for further research to determine if the technology can also be effective against COVID-19 in humans.

In a new study, a team of researchers demonstrated that DNA vaccines are effective against COVID-19 in mice and hamsters.

Conventional vaccines use a weakened or inactive pathogen to train a person’s immune system to respond to the pathogen.

However, DNA vaccines deliver part of the genetic information of the pathogen into a person. This then produces the antigens of the pathogen — the substances that trigger a person’s immune system to produce antibodies.

These antibodies can then offer protection against an infection of the full pathogen in the future.

Studies on DNA vaccines emerged in the early 1990s. Initial research demonstrated that it was possible to use plasmid DNA to produce an antibody response.

Researchers were excited because, according to Prof. David B. Weiner, Professor Emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and his colleagues, “in theory, DNA vaccines could generate broad immune responses, similar to the live-attenuated virus platform, without the need for a replicating pathogen.”

However, Prof. Weiner and his team note that while early studies offered proof of concept, the results were disappointing. Crucially, the DNA vaccines did not produce effective antibody responses.

A variation on the DNA vaccine is the mRNA vaccine, such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Unlike DNA vaccines, mRNA vaccines do not need to reach the cell nucleus to be effective, which researchers believe could increase their effectiveness and mode of application.

However, DNA vaccines have the advantage of being stable at room temperature, making them easier to transport and store — something crucial during a global pandemic such as COVID-19. In contrast, mRNA vaccines require much colder temperatures.

As a consequence, despite the successful deployment of mRNA vaccines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still much interest in the potential of DNA vaccines.