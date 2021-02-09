Share on Pinterest Boy_Anupong/Getty Images

Between the end of March 2020 and October 2020, the overall mortality rate from COVID-19 in intensive care units worldwide declined from 60% to 36%.

During this time, doctors learned more about which drugs work and which do not, refined their approaches to oxygen and fluid therapies, and improved their management of blood clotting.

Declines in mortality rates appear to have leveled off toward the end of this period.

The analysis was unable to take account of the emergence of new strains or the rollout of vaccines.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2.3 million people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

But the ability of healthcare professionals to save the lives of patients in intensive care with the illness has improved markedly over the past year.

In June 2020, a study revealed that the steroid dexamethasone reduced overall mortality among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 by 17%.

Other research found that drugs that showed early promise, including hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and remdesivir, had no clear benefit for reducing mortality.

In parallel, intensive care doctors have refined oxygen and fluid therapies, while improving their management of the excessive blood coagulation that often characterizes the disease.

Therefore, improvements in care led to a steep decline in mortality rates in the pandemic’s early months. However, towards the end of the year, the rate of this decline appeared to tail off.

This is according to a group of researchers in the United Kingdom. The scientists are from:

the Royal United Hospitals Bath National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust, Bath

the University of Bristol

James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough