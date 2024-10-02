The study’s limitations prevent conclusive results, but it offers valuable insights for future research on cafestol’s potential role in helping prevent type 2 diabetes.

Their novel findings suggest that 6 milligrams (mg) of cafestol twice daily for 12 weeks may lead to slight weight and body fat loss, but not significantly improve insulin sensitivity or glucose tolerance.

In their latest randomized controlled trial — published in the journal Nutrients — the researchers aimed to assess whether pure cafestol affects insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance in healthy individuals with high waist circumference, which is a diabetes risk factor.

They found that these compounds appeared to briefly lower glucose, particularly in those with impaired glucose tolerance or fasting glucose or with type 2 diabetes.

They also explored the effects of cafestol — and kahweol — in participants with abdominal obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In cell studies, they observed that cafestol increases insulin secretion and enhances glucose uptake, while in mouse models of diabetes , it improved insulin sensitivity and reduced blood glucose (sugar) levels.

In recent years, a team of Danish researchers has studied cafestol’s influence on insulin sensitivity and other metabolic health markers. Their initial findings suggested that cafestol might help prevent type 2 diabetes .

It adds to coffee’s flavor and aroma and may possess certain health benefits.

Cafestol is a natural diterpene compound found in coffee, particularly coffee brewed through unfiltered methods, such as boiled, Turkish, French press, and espresso coffee.

Six weeks after the intervention, the researchers assessed participants’ liver and kidney function through blood samples.

As the study progressed, they provided fasted blood samples and underwent mixed-meal testing, MRI scans of body fat, and insulin tests, followed by the 12-week intervention.

Initially and at various points during the study, they visited the study center and were fitted with continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) to monitor blood glucose, and a 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitor to blood pressure.

Participants could drink unlimited amounts of paper-filtered drip coffee and instant coffee, which contain negligible cafestol. However, they were limited to just one unfiltered coffee beverage — such as French press, boiled coffee, or espresso — per day for the duration of the study.

Researchers randomized participants to receive 6 mg capsules of cafestol or a placebo twice daily at breakfast and dinner over a period of 12 weeks.

Eligible participants were not pregnant or breastfeeding, did not have type 2 diabetes, hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) readings above 6.5%, or other significant conditions, and were not taking medications for the treatment of diabetes.

It included 40 adult men and women aged 25 to 78 years, with waist circumferences that placed them at risk for developing type 2 diabetes , namely:

The study took place at the Steno Diabetes Center Aarhus, Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark.

The present double-blinded randomized control trial investigated the impact of a 12-week cafestol supplementation on:

The researchers proposed that while the study showed mixed results, it still might help explain observed associations between coffee consumption and reduced type 2 diabetes risk.

Previous research has suggested cafestol might increase cholesterol , particularly low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol . However, in this study, cafestol did not change LDL, total cholesterol, or blood pressure, suggesting it may not pose a heart risk at this dose.

The study reported no harmful liver or kidney changes, though one person with infectious mononucleosis (mono) had a slight increase in a liver enzyme. Some people experienced side effects like gas, nausea, loose stools, and mild headaches.

Cafestol also seemed to change how fat was processed in the body. The cafestol group exhibited higher initial free fatty acid levels following the intervention, potentially suggesting an undesirable increase in insulin resistance in fat tissues.

Specifically, participants who took cafestol lost about 880 grams (g) of weight, while those on the placebo gained 920 g. Those who took cafestol had an average 400-milliliter decrease in visceral fat volume.

However, compared to the placebo, cafestol did reduce body weight, visceral fat, and a liver enzyme called gamma-glutamyl transferase by 2%, 5%, and 15%, respectively.

Contrary to expectations, they found that taking 6 mg of cafestol twice a day did not improve glucose tolerance or insulin sensitivity.

Researchers thought that taking cafestol for 12 weeks might improve insulin sensitivity and other metabolic markers.

Medical News Today spoke with Thomas M. Holland, MD, MS, a physician-scientist and assistant professor at the RUSH Institute for Healthy Aging, RUSH University, College of Health Sciences, who was not involved in the study.

Holland explained that “cafestol may work by enhancing fat metabolism , leading to weight loss and visceral fat reduction.”

“Its effects on liver enzymes like gamma-glutamyl transferase could indicate improvements in liver health, which is crucial for overall metabolic function,” he said.

However, he suggested that the lower doses or shorter periods of cafestol intake might not have significantly impacted insulin sensitivity in this study due to the insufficient engagement with insulin pathways, which “might explain the lack of more profound effects on glucose metabolism.”

Alyssa Simpson, RDN, CGN, CLT, a registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition Resolution in Phoenix, AZ, who was not involved in the study, highlighted that the findings of the present study were mixed.

She told MNT that “while cafestol appears to aid in weight loss and reduce visceral fat, it also raises concerns due to its potential to increase insulin resistance,” which could raise the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

She further explained that:

“The rise in free fatty acids observed during insulin sensitivity tests [could] indicate a negative influence on insulin function.”