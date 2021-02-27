The study, which involves 32 contributing researchers in 21 countries, appears in The BMJ .

“This study reaffirms previous work indicating a healthy diet includes limiting overly processed and refined foods,” says Prof. Scott Lear, a health sciences expert at Simon Fraser University in Canada.

The findings further validate a wealth of previous research linking diets high in refined carbohydrates with negative health outcomes.

In a new study, researchers wanted to see how the consumption of refined grains and cereals, whole grains, and rice affects blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and the risk of heart disease and death.

Health authorities recommend that people limit how many refined carbohydrates they eat.

Carbohydrates are an essential nutrient. While we associate a diet of certain carbohydrates with health benefits, others raise the risk of health complications.

“Simple” carbohydrates include refined grains and cereals found in foods such as white bread, pasta, and cereals.

Generally speaking, these are considered “bad” carbohydrates because of how their sugars are structured and digested. When grains undergo the refinement process, they lose a nutrient, fiber-rich shell, and endosperm core, so they are quickly broken down into simple sugars when eaten.

These simple sugars are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, causing sudden, temporary spikes in blood sugar levels. This explains why most people only experience a short-term energy boost when eating refined carbohydrates.

And because they lack fiber and are quickly digested, most people feel hungry relatively soon after eating simple carbohydrates.

Foods rich in simple carbohydrates also raise blood triglyceride levels, referring to blood fat. In addition, having high blood triglyceride levels increases the risk of diabetes, coronary artery disease, and fatty liver.

Simple carbohydrates also contain many calories but have been stripped of their nutrition. So eating a lot of refined carbohydrates increases the risk of obesity and its associated health complications, as well as malnutrition.

In contrast, “complex” carbohydrates include foods with whole grains and whole grain flours such as whole grain bread, cereal, and rice.

This is because complex carbohydrates contain grains that have their shell and endosperm core intact. These layers are rich in nutrients and fiber, so they take much longer to break down and be absorbed.

Because of this, consuming complex carbohydrates tends to provide a slow, steady release of sugar into the bloodstream, reducing the risk of blood sugar spikes and crashes. The fiber in complex carbohydrates also helps most people feel full for longer.

Therefore, eating whole grain foods is associated with plenty of health benefits, including maintaining:

moderate weight

sufficient cholesterol levels

sufficient blood pressure levels

In the new study, the research team aimed to define the association between refined grain and cereal intake and the risk of heart disease and death. They also set out to assess how socioeconomic and demographic factors influence this link.

Past studies have found conflicting information on the topic. Most previous research has also only taken place in European and North American countries, which tend to be middle-to-high income countries.