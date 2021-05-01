Share on Pinterest Design by Diego Sabogal The promotion of diet plans as a way to detoxify the body is very common. These plans typically involve dietary restrictions and supplementation with various nutrients and herbs. Even though detox diets are popular in the wellness world, most of these diets are unnecessary, and some can even be harmful to overall health. In this Special Feature, we explain what detox diets are and see what the science says about whether they offer any health benefits.

How does the body detox? As part of its constant work to stay healthy, the body continually removes potentially harmful substances through detoxification. The body’s detoxification system is complex and involves multiple organs, including the liver, kidneys, and skin. Normal metabolic processes produce toxins endogenously, but the body also acquires them exogenously through exposure to medications and chemicals in food and the environment. Detoxification involves metabolic processes called biotransformation , during which the alteration of the chemical structure of toxic substances renders them inactive. The body then excretes these substances. The body’s ability to detoxify depends on various factors, including age, sex, health conditions, genetics, medications, and diet. For example, because most of the body’s detoxification processes take place in the cells of the liver, liver disease can impair detoxification, which can lead to the buildup of harmful substances such as ammonia.

What are detox diets? Even though the body can detoxify through biotransformation, people tout detox diets as a way to promote optimal toxin elimination, improve overall health, and encourage weight loss. These programs commonly involve juice fasting, supplementation, strict vegan diets, liquid diets, fasting, or other methods that purportedly detoxify the body. Detox programs can also encourage the use of potentially dangerous practices, such as coffee enemas , in which a person administers coffee through the rectum. Researchers have linked self-administered coffee enemas to severe side effects , such as rectal burns, electrolyte imbalances, and rectal perforation. This practice can even be fatal. Despite numerous claims of improved health by detox diet creators and proponents, most detox programs have no clinical evidence supporting their effectiveness or safety. Additionally, detox diet programs can be costly, especially those that encourage the use of herbs and other dietary supplements. A variety of detox diets is available online, including juice and smoothie detoxes and plant-based detoxes. Many detox diets are not harmful because people usually only follow them for several days, and they typically comprise plant-based foods such as smoothies and juices. However, detox diets that involve long periods of fasting or extreme calorie restriction, use of herbal supplements, or practices such as enemas can lead to dangerous side effects and potentially have long-term health consequences.

Detox diet concerns Even though some detox programs may be harmless, there are safety concerns over detox programs that use extreme methods. Fasting for long periods, restricting calories heavily, and taking certain dietary supplements can lead to adverse health effects , such as nutrient deficiencies, weakness, mood changes, dehydration, and more. Certain groups of people should avoid detox diets because they are at higher risk of adverse effects. These people include: individuals with chronic health conditions

anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding

children and teenagers

people who are underweight

those with eating disorders or a history of these conditions Before embarking on a detox diet, it is worth discussing plans with a healthcare professional, particularly if the person is taking any prescription medicine. A balanced diet is important for health and the body’s natural detoxification system, but it is not necessary to follow a special detox diet. These programs are typically expensive and can lack nutrients that are essential for biotransformation, such as protein.