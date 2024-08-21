Share on Pinterest A new study links plant fats such as avocados to lower death risk. Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images Plant-based eating patterns have been shown to lower the risk of mortality compared to animal-based eating patterns.

A new study found that eating more plant fats could lower the risk of dying from any cause and the risk of dying from heart disease.

The findings suggest that this may be due, in part, to the types and sources of dietary fat consumed, with plant fats being more beneficial than animal fats for lowering mortality risk.

More research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind these associations, but experts recommend following a diet rich in minimally processed plant foods for the best health outcomes. A recent study of over 400,000 adults followed for more than two decades suggests that obtaining more dietary fats from plants rather than animals may benefit longevity. The findings are published in JAMA Internal Medicine . Compared to those eating the lowest amounts of plant-based fats, those eating the highest amounts, especially from grains and vegetable oils, had a 9% lower risk of dying from any cause and a 14% lower risk of dying from heart disease. On the other hand, getting more fats from animal sources, like meat, dairy, and eggs, was associated with higher mortality risks. Those eating the most animal fats had a 16% higher risk of overall mortality and a 14% higher risk of dying from heart disease. However, the study had several limitations, and the authors noted that the “effect sizes of the observed risk estimates were small.” This means the findings may not have much practical use in real-world settings, so more research is needed to confirm these results.

Plant fats vs. animal fats on mortality risk estimates In this large prospective cohort study, researchers aimed to determine if the type of fat consumed — whether from animal sources or plant sources — affects overall and heart disease-specific mortality rates in the United States. From February 2021 to May 2024, they examined data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-AARP Diet and Health Study , which gathered information from U.S. participants between 1995 and 2019. The NIH-AARP researchers collected various information through questionnaires covering demographics, lifestyle, and eating habits, including participants’ sources of dietary fat. They utilized the National Cancer Institute’s Diet History Questionnaire (DHQ) to gather dietary information and tracked causes of death through records from the Social Security Administration. The current study’s researchers used this data to divide participants into five categories, or “quintiles.” The top 20% consumed the most plant-based dietary fat daily, while the bottom 20% consumed the least, opting for more animal fat. To analyze the data, they utilized advanced statistical methods to estimate risk ratios while adjusting for various factors, as well as performing a series of additional analyses and subgroup assessments.

Eating more plant fats linked to reduced risk of death Over the 24-year follow-up period, there were 185,111 deaths, with nearly 32% being from heart disease. Participants’ median daily intake of dietary fats from animal and plant sources was 29 grams and 25 grams, respectively. The researchers found that eating more plant-based fats was associated with a lower risk of dying from all causes and heart disease. Specifically, those in the highest plant-based fat intake group had a 9% lower risk for overall mortality and a 14% lower odds of heart disease mortality compared to those in the lowest group. Plant-based fats from grains and vegetable oils most notably reduced the chances of all-cause death and death from heart disease. On the other hand, consuming more animal fats was associated with a higher risk of death. People in the highest intake group for animal fat had a 16% higher risk of all-cause death and a 14% higher risk of death from heart disease. Interestingly, dairy and egg fats were identified as animal fats that most significantly influenced overall mortality, surpassing the adverse impact of meat. The researchers also calculated the potential benefit of switching from animal fats to plant-based fats. Replacing just 5% of calories from animal fats with an equal amount from plant fats led to a significant decrease in estimated risk—between 4% and 24% for overall mortality and 5% to 30% for heart disease mortality.

Study limitations Although the results seem promising and align with existing research suggesting plant-based diets better support longevity , the findings stem from an observational study, so they do not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship. The study population also lacked diversity, which may limit its generalizability to the broader population. In addition to these and other limitations, it is important to highlight that the calculation of dietary fat intake was based on self-reported data gathered at the start of the study and may not account for any dietary changes that occurred over the 24-year follow-up. The study authors also emphasized that the observed associations were “consistent but small,” so the results may have limited practical applications in real life.