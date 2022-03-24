Share on Pinterest New research emphasizes the cardiovascular impact of COVID-19 on younger adults. Image credit: Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

A study of young Brazilian adults finds that even a mild-to-moderate case of COVID-19 can unbalance the autonomic nervous system, potentially leading to cardiovascular issues that become evident later in life.

COVID-19’s effect on the autonomic nervous system makes sense considering how many organs and systems it seems to affect.

Keeping a healthy body mass index (BMI) and maintaining a physically active lifestyle may reduce the imbalance.

The autonomic nervous system (ANS) is responsible for keeping various body processes in balance. Such processes include breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure.

A new study from São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Brazil, which worked with a cohort of young adults, found that COVID-19, even in mild-to-moderate cases, can disrupt the autonomous nervous system’s critical balancing act.

COVID-19 may thus quietly trigger cardiovascular problems that do not make themselves known until later in life.

COVID-19 has shown a perplexing ability to affect multiple organ systems, and the means by which this occurs is not yet fully understood. If the virus damages the effectiveness of the ANS, which is involved in the management of multiple systems, at least a partial explanation may be at hand.

Study co-author Prof. Fábio Santos de Lira of UNESP explained for Medical News Today:

“The autonomic nervous system controls the heart rate — the sympathetic nervous system activity maintains a higher heart rate, and parasympathetic activity reduces heart rate. This condition can favor, later, a heart dysfunction, [such] as arrhythmia .”

The sympathetic nervous system is responsible for the body’s response to stress, danger, and intense effort. In the case of the heart, it pushes the heart rate upwards. This increase is held down to acceptable boundaries by the parasympathetic nervous system that manages everyday bodily functions, such as digestion, resting, recharging.

The study also found that maintaining a healthy BMI and a physically active lifestyle appears to help keep the ANS in proper balance, suggesting that further research should look into mitigating the lasting worrying effects of COVID-19.

Brazil has the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths, and other research has linked this to high obesity rates.

The new study appears in MDPI.