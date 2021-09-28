Share on Pinterest Experts warn of a ‘twindemic’ of both flu and COVID-19 this upcoming cold season. Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

Although there was very little flu activity last year, experts are concerned that the 2021–2022 flu season may be more difficult.

The relaxation of pandemic safety measures that also inhibited the spread of other respiratory viruses, such as influenza, may encourage flu infections.

Experts know little about treating people who have COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, but there is reason to think that it might lead to more severe outcomes.

As we enter this year’s flu season, experts are strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated against influenza. There are reasons to anticipate a difficult flu season occurring alongside the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Such a “twindemic” could lead to more severe illnesses and a higher death rate.

Although COVID-19 vaccinations make COVID-19 more survivable, medical professionals are concerned about the potential amplifying effect of a simultaneous flu infection.

Infectious disease and international health expert Dr. Patrick E. H. Jackson of the University of Virginia told Medical News Today: “There have been relatively few studies of COVID-19 and influenza co-infection in humans. However, there is some data to suggest that outcomes could be worse if a patient has both viruses at the same time. Co-infection would also complicate treatment for hospitalized patients.”

“Steroids are a mainstay of COVID-19 treatment in patients who need supplemental oxygen, but prior research indicates that steroids can actually increase mortality in influenza infection. It would be a challenge to figure out how best to manage [people with both infections].”