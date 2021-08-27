Share on Pinterest Farming carnivorous mammals raises the risk of widespread disease, new research argues. MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images Researchers recently investigated why carnivorous mammals carry so many infectious diseases that affect both animals and humans.

They found that carnivores have either missing or mutated immune genes that make them less able to identify and fend off pathogens.

Scientists believe that the antimicrobial effects of a carnivorous diet help compensate for carnivores’ impaired immunity.

The researchers say farming carnivores in proximity could increase the risk of “disease reservoirs” forming. Many viral and bacterial pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 and Salmonella, can infect animal hosts before causing infection in humans. Around 49% of all carnivore species , including mink and dogs, carry one or more zoonotic pathogens — infectious diseases that jump from animals to humans. This is more than any other mammal, including bats. Why exactly carnivores carry so many zoonotic pathogens is unknown. Researchers have speculated it may be due to differences in their immune system or that, as they naturally carry many pathogens, they proportionally carry more zoonotic pathogens. Understanding how zoonotic pathogens behave in carnivores could help researchers protect against their risks to human health. In a recent study led by the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and Genentech Inc. in South San Francisco, researchers found carnivorous animals lack key genes needed to detect and protect against pathogens. “We’ve found that a whole cohort of inflammatory genes is missing in carnivores — we didn’t expect this at all,” says Prof. Clare Bryant in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and senior author of the paper. “We think that the lack of these functioning genes contributes to the ability of pathogens to hide undetected in carnivores, to potentially mutate and be transmitted, becoming a human health risk,” she added. The study appears in Cell Reports .

Immune response To begin, the researchers examined carnivore genomes on the Ensembl genome database for the presence of genes related to the immune system and cell death. They discovered carnivores have different genes linked to immunity than humans and mice. To see how these genes worked in practice, the researchers conducted experiments on immortalized cell lines made from dog immune cells. They tested the inflammatory response of these cells to bacteria, including S. Typhimurium, a leading cause of human gastroenteritis. In doing so, they found that dog cells had a remarkably compromised response compared to human cells. To understand why this was the case, the researchers performed a genetic analysis of the cell lines. They found that key infection detection genes were missing from carnivorous animals, such as dogs. While three genes needed for gut health were present in dog DNA, they had lost their function. The researchers also found a third gene important for gut health developed a mutation that caused two enzymes called caspases to fuse. This fusing renders it unable to play its vital role in processing proinflammatory immune response. ‘We found that animals in the order Carnivora had either lost receptors (triggers) that recognize bugs or acquired an effector caspase protein (one that processes inflammatory proteins to their active form) that was mutated, leading to inefficient recognition of bugs and markedly reduced immune responses against them,” Prof. Bryant told Medical News Today. When encountering pathogens in the gut, human and mouse immune systems activate inflammatory cell death pathways that protect the gut against infection. As the genes needed for these processes either do not exist or do not function in carnivores, they are unable to recognize some pathogens and poorly respond to others. “While [the missing genes compromise] the inflammatory response of dog cells against pathogenic microbes, this is more important in the gut than anywhere else, and we think the carnivores, because of the antimicrobial nature of their high protein diet, have lost the need for these immune genes in the gut,” Prof. Byrant told MNT. “This is a problem in other organs, too, for example, the lungs, and so this could help explain the problems seen with mink and COVID-19.”