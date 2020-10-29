As more and more states have been legalizing products derived from cannabis, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were keen to answer the question: How many of these product labels accurately report their content?

Share on Pinterest According to a recent report submitted by the FDA to U.S. Congress, many CBD product labels appear to contain inaccuracies.

Across the United States, lawmakers have increasingly been legalizing products derived from cannabis, most often allowing their consumption for medical purposes, and in some cases, recreational use.

However, with increased legalization, specialists have raised concerns regarding potential risks , particularly those linked to the use of unregulated cannabis-derived products.

Such products can contain one or two of the main active compounds present in cannabis: cannabidiol (CBD) and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

While both of these substances interact with the same receptors in the human body once ingested, they can produce different effects. While CBD is unlikely to lead to a “high,” THC is a psychoactive substance that can elicit this response.

So far, products containing CBD have not been consistently regulated. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been working to address this issue , to help protect consumer health.

The agency recently submitted a report to the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations and the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations.

This report surveyed products containing CBD. Its goal was to determine if product labels accurately portray their content of cannabis-derived substances.