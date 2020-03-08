Scientists have linked a missing gut microbe to ulcerative colitis, opening the door to a possible new treatment. Share on Pinterest Scientists have found a family of microbes that is missing in some people, which may explain ulcerative colitis. A team of scientists from Stanford University School of Medicine, California, has identified a gut microbe that is missing in some people. This finding may be key to why some individuals develop ulcerative colitis. The research appears in the journal Cell Host & Microbe. The scientists hope that by replacing the function of this missing microbe, it may be possible to develop new and more effective treatments for ulcerative colitis.

Ulcerative colitis The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases note that ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease. It causes inflammation and sores in a person’s large intestine, which can result in abdominal pain, weight loss, diarrhea containing pus or blood, and other issues. The symptoms of ulcerative colitis can range from mild to severe, and there is currently no cure. Instead, treatments focus on keeping the disease in remission for as long as possible. Treatment usually begins with medications, but if these do not work, surgery may be necessary. According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, 23–45% of people with ulcerative colitis will eventually need to have surgery. Surgery involves the complete removal of a person’s colon and rectum. The surgeon will then create either a stoma, which acts as an external pouch to collect intestinal contents, or an ileoanal reservoir, which is a J-shaped pouch at the end of the small intestine that does the same job. Until now, scientists have not been sure why ulcerative colitis affects some people and not others. The new research from the team at Stanford suggests that a key reason may be the lack of particular gut microbes.

Bile acids Some people who have surgery to create the J-shaped pouch for their ulcerative colitis will then find that inflammation and the associated symptoms return. Interestingly, people who have the genetic condition familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), which also requires the creation of a J-shaped pouch, never experience any inflammatory symptoms. The researchers wanted to work out why this was the case. To do so, they compared two groups of participants, one with FAP and the other with ulcerative colitis, looking for any significant differences between them. They found that a key difference was the presence of a type of bile acid in the intestines, which was in far greater quantities in those with FAP than in those with ulcerative colitis. These bile acids are a natural part of a healthy gut and help break down fats.