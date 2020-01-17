New research suggests that women who engage in any sexual activity at least once a month tend to experience menopause later in life, compared with those who have sex less frequently. Women who engage in sexual activity at least once a month may experience menopause later in life, according to a new study. A new study — the findings of which appear in the journal Royal Society Open Science — has aimed to find out whether the frequency of sexual activity has any bearing on when a woman enters menopause. The researchers, Megan Arnot and Prof. Ruth Mace, from University College London, in the United Kingdom, did not just take penetrative sex into account. When referring to sexual activity, they also included oral sex, caressing, and masturbation. The team analyzed data collected via the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN). The information came from 2,936 female participants who enrolled in SWAN in 1996 –1997 and whose collective mean age was 45 at their first interviews. Most of the participants (48%) were non-Hispanic Caucasian and had more than a high school level of education. On average, each participant had two children. Most (78%) were either married or in a relationship and living with a romantic partner (68%).

Sexual frequency tied to menopause start In their interviews for the study, the participants described their health status and lifestyle, including how often they had engaged in sexual activity — with a partner or on their own — over the previous 6 months. According to the data, most women (64%) reported engaging in some sort of sexual activity on a weekly basis. At baseline, none of the SWAN participants had experienced menopause, though 46% had entered perimenopause, a stage at which menstruation is still occurring but some menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes, develop. The researchers had access to follow-up interviews with the participants over a period of 10 years. During this time, 1,324 (45%) of the participants reported having entered menopause, at an average age of 52. Arnot and Prof. Mace found that women who engaged in sexual activity on a weekly basis were less likely to experience early menopause than their peers who had sex less often than once a month. Specifically, women of any age who engaged in sexual activity on a weekly basis appeared to have a hazard ratio of 0.72 when it came to experiencing early menopause. Those who engaged in sexual activity once a month had a 0.81 hazard ratio. This means that women of any age who engaged in sex every week had a 28% lower likelihood of entering menopause early, compared with those who had some form of sex less frequently than once a month. Women who engaged in sexual activity on a monthly basis had a 19% lower likelihood of experiencing early menopause than those who had sex less frequently. These associations remained in place even after the researchers adjusted for confounding factors, such as a woman’s estrogen level, her level of education, body mass index, smoking habits, and the age at which she got her first period. Arnot and Prof. Mace also investigated whether living with a male romantic partner might correlate in any way with menopause. This investigation was prompted by the possibility that closeness to male pheromones might delay menopause. However, the researchers found absolutely no evidence of this.