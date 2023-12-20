Share on Pinterest Experts say it’s important to monitor blood pressure in younger adults. Fuse/Getty Images Researchers are reporting that hypertension and high cholesterol before age 55 can increase the risk of heart disease later in life.

They note that this risk remains, even if the individual takes steps to control these conditions after age 55.

The researchers said that heart disease is typically a result of a cumulation of risk factors, including genetics. However, as people age, genetics play less of a role. Having high blood pressure and/or high cholesterol before age 55 can increase the risk of heart disease, even in people who improve those conditions as they get older. Those findings are part a study published today in the journal PLOS ONE. The researchers used a 3-sample randomization analysis of participants who were registered with the UK Biobank. There were three groups in the analysis: 136,648 people had high cholesterol (LDL-C)

135,431 people had elevated systolic blood pressure (SBP)

24,052 people had coronary heart disease

What researchers learned from heart disease study The researchers noted that when high LDL-C and SBP could be predicted based on genetics, there was a risk of coronary heart disease, regardless of the age of diagnosis. They also pointed out that those with elevated SBP and LDL-C in early to midlife were at an increased risk of coronary heart disease, independent of their SBP and LDL-C levels in later life. The researchers also noted that coronary heart disease is generally a result of cumulative exposure to risk factors, such as SBD and LDL-C, and these can have long-lasting implications on a person’s risk. They added that the effects of SBP on coronary heart disease diminished with age, nothing that this could be due to a previous observation that the effects of genetic on several diseases begin waning later in life. In their discussions of study results, the researchers also point out that their findings are consistent with randomized controlled trials that suggest the use of blood pressure medications and statins can help, even in old age. Despite this, they say the use of statins and blood pressure medicine often declines with age. The researchers suggest that treating young individuals with elevated SBP and/or LDL-C is essential to minimize accumulated exposure throughout their lives. “Our findings suggest that old age alone should not be a reason to withhold otherwise appropriate LDL-C and BP-lowering treatments, because the effect of genetically mediated LDL-C and SBP on the incident risk of [coronary heart disease] is consistent throughout life,” they wrote.