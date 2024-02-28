Share on Pinterest Design by MNT. Photography by sanjeri/Getty Images & CHRISTOPH BURGSTEDT/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images Researchers are reporting that some early-stage cancer cells activate a gene that helps hide them from the body’s immune response.

They say that identifying this uptick in gene expression among cancer cells could lead to new pathways for early diagnosis and future treatment of colon cancer.

Experts say more research is needed, however, to confirm these findings and explore new potential therapies and treatments. Early-stage colon cancer cells use special strategies to evade the body’s natural immune responses to become larger tumors, according to a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. At the most fundamental level, cancer is what happens when cell division runs amok and cells grow uncontrollably. One of the jobs of the body’s immune system is to recognize and remove these abnormal cells before they proliferate too much. Identifying where the immune system falters in handling cancerous cells, therefore, is one of the most important areas of study for future cancer treatment and one of the targets of next-generation cancer drugs.

Details from the cancer and immune system study Looking at colon cancer tumors implanted in mice, the researchers found early-stage cancer cells produced and activated a gene called SOX17, which helps hide these cells from the immune system. In addition, they said SOX17 activation ensures cells will produce fewer molecules called MHC proteins, which are proteins that ensure cancer-associated antigens are visible to the immune system. SOX17 can also stop the production of key receptors that would instruct the immune system to order these cancerous cells to self-destruct. “Activation of the SOX17 program in the earliest innings of colorectal cancer formation is a critical step that shields precancerous cells from the immune system. If we can inhibit the SOX17 program, we might be better able to prevent colon cancer, particularly in patients that are prone to developing colon polyps,” said Dr, Omer Yilmaz, a study author and an MIT associate professor of biology and a member of MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, in a press release. The scientists also found that as these colon cancer cells grew into larger tumors and metastasized to other organs, the expression of SOX17 was diminished. “This is a very important study because it provides insight into what triggers early colon cancer to develop and the importance of the protective effect of the immune system,” said Dr. Anton Bilchik, a surgical oncologist and chief of medicine and director of the Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Program at Providence Saint John’s Cancer Institute in California. “Cancer research is rapidly evolving to improve our understanding of what causes cancer cells to form and then grow,” Bilchik, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “This is particularly important since most cancers do not have a clear cause and cancer continues to be the second leading cause of death in the U.S. This study provides not only a pathway for cancer development but also potential targets for diagnosis and treatment.”

Not all cancers are created alike This research specifically looked at colon cancer cells and is not generalizable to all cancers, which encompass a host of mechanisms of action of uncontrolled cell division. In some cases, as with leukemia, cancers don’t necessarily produce tumors. However, this latest research does add to the growing body of knowledge around cancer cell immune evasion and cancer immunotherapy, which is currently used as a target for many cancer therapeutics. More insight into the interaction of the immune system with cancer may help develop novel treatments for future cancers — which could involve helping immune systems remove these previously hidden cancer cells themselves. “The state of cancer research is rapidly advancing with a strong focus on understanding the molecular mechanisms of cancer development and progression,” said Dr. Wael Harb, a hematologist and medical oncologist at MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center in California and vice president of medical affairs at Syneos Health. “Studies like this contribute to our knowledge by identifying new biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets, broadening our understanding of cancer, and opening up new avenues for treatment,” Harb, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Medical News Today.